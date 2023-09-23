Japan GP on TV: Attention, set the alarm!
Race number 16 of the season takes place on the traditional Suzuka racetrack in Japan. For the fans, this means: Watch out, set the alarm! From 7.00 a.m., it will become clear whether world champion Max Verstappen will achieve his goal.
Max after his pole position: "I want to secure the Constructors' Cup victory for Red Bull Racing with a win here. That would be fabulous at the Honda circuit of Suzuka, of all places."
The chances of that happening are excellent: Verstappen was the fastest man in all the practice sessions, and nobody came close to the 25-year-old Dutchman's times in the endurance run on Friday either.
Early birds can find out how the 47-time GP winner will do this time with our live ticker from around 6.3 a.m. and on the usual channels of Sky, ORF, SRF and ServusTV at the following broadcast times.
Qualifying, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458
03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493
04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850
07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time