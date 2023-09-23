Japan GP on TV: Attention, set the alarm!

If you want to enjoy the Japan GP, you have to get up early: The race starts at 7.00 a.m. in European time. Max Verstappen wants to make everything clear for Red Bull Racing's Constructors' Cup victory with a win.

Race number 16 of the season takes place on the traditional Suzuka racetrack in Japan. For the fans, this means: Watch out, set the alarm! From 7.00 a.m., it will become clear whether world champion Max Verstappen will achieve his goal.

Max after his pole position: "I want to secure the Constructors' Cup victory for Red Bull Racing with a win here. That would be fabulous at the Honda circuit of Suzuka, of all places."

The chances of that happening are excellent: Verstappen was the fastest man in all the practice sessions, and nobody came close to the 25-year-old Dutchman's times in the endurance run on Friday either.

Early birds can find out how the 47-time GP winner will do this time with our live ticker from around 6.3 a.m. and on the usual channels of Sky, ORF, SRF and ServusTV at the following broadcast times.





Japan GP on TV

Sunday, 24 September

05.35: ORF 1 - F1 News

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Japan-GP

06.25: ORF 1 - Start of coverage Japan-GP

06.45: SRF 2 - Start of Japan GP coverage

06.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Japan-GP coverage

07.00: Japanese Grand Prix

08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews

09.00: ORF 1 - Motorhome

09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference

10.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

10.30am: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

11.00 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

12.30 hrs: ORF 1 - Race Repeat

13.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Best of: Sky Next Generation

13.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Best Starts 2022

14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Japan GP previews (replay)

14.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

16.40: ServusTV - Race Repetition

16.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews (replay)

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference (replay)

18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

18.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

20.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repeat





Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time