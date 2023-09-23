Max Verstappen: Salute to conspiracy theorists
Before the Singapore Grand Prix, the rules makers of the World Automobile Association tightened up the specifications in terms of flexibility in the aerodynamically sensitive area of the underbody panel.
What happened next is well known: Red Bull Racing experienced a weekend to forget in Singapore, Max Verstappen only finished eleventh in qualifying and saved a miserable fifth place after ten wins in a row.
On the Internet, conspiracy theorists were abuzz: this was proof, they speculated, that RBR had had to upgrade and that the car was no longer as fast.
Of course, they ignored the fact that all racing cars are tested every weekend for compliance with the rules. And that the Red Bull Racing car passed every test.
And now this: In Japan, Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have returned to their old form - best time in all free practices, pole position. For Max Verstappen it's clear: "What happened in Singapore was track-specific. We simply had a bad weekend. That can happen. But then, of course, people start talking that it all happened because of this technical directive and stuff like that."
Verstappen then gives him a verbal punch in the mouth: "These people can fuck off now. I really wanted to show a strong practice here and prove how strong we still are, Singapore or not."
Qualifying, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458
03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493
04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850
07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time