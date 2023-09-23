Max Verstappen: Salute to conspiracy theorists

When Red Bull Racing weakened in Singapore, some particularly clever people sensed that it probably had something to do with a directive from the FIA. Max Verstappen mocks the critics in Japan.

Before the Singapore Grand Prix, the rules makers of the World Automobile Association tightened up the specifications in terms of flexibility in the aerodynamically sensitive area of the underbody panel.

What happened next is well known: Red Bull Racing experienced a weekend to forget in Singapore, Max Verstappen only finished eleventh in qualifying and saved a miserable fifth place after ten wins in a row.

On the Internet, conspiracy theorists were abuzz: this was proof, they speculated, that RBR had had to upgrade and that the car was no longer as fast.

Of course, they ignored the fact that all racing cars are tested every weekend for compliance with the rules. And that the Red Bull Racing car passed every test.



And now this: In Japan, Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have returned to their old form - best time in all free practices, pole position. For Max Verstappen it's clear: "What happened in Singapore was track-specific. We simply had a bad weekend. That can happen. But then, of course, people start talking that it all happened because of this technical directive and stuff like that."



Verstappen then gives him a verbal punch in the mouth: "These people can fuck off now. I really wanted to show a strong practice here and prove how strong we still are, Singapore or not."





Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time





