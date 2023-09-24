Live Ticker Japan GP: World Champion Celebration in Suzuka?

In 2022, Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in Suzuka. This time, his Red Bull Racing team can take the overall victory in the constructors' championship in Japan. Whether they succeed can be followed here in the live ticker.

The Formula 1 stars can contest the 16th round of the world championship in Suzuka and the big favourite for victory is once again Max Verstappen. After the Dutchman had a difficult weekend in Singapore, he was able to shine in all three free practice sessions and in qualifying on the traditional Japanese circuit with the fastest time.

He cannot win the world championship title in Japan this year; that will not be possible until the next race in Qatar at the earliest. However, his team can secure the overall victory in the constructors' title.

Besides Verstappen, Formula 1 rookie Oscar Piastri also put in a strong performance in the final practice. The Australian, who is contesting a race at the Suzuka Circuit for the first time this weekend, turned the second fastest lap and is therefore allowed to start from the front row for the first time in a Grand Prix.

His team-mate Lando Norris was 35 thousandths slower and will start from third on the grid. Ferrari star Charles Leclerc completes the second row of the grid.

Verstappen's Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Pérez, Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari, Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, local hero Yuki Tsunoda and former champion Fernando Alonso follow in the other top 10 grid positions.

Behind them are Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll, Nico Hülkenberg, Guanyu Zhou and Logan Sargeant.

The latter had produced a crash in qualifying, damaging his car so badly that Williams had to fit a new chassis. Because the parc fermé rules were violated during the preparation of the GP racer, an investigation was opened, the result of which is a 10-sec time penalty in the race for the American. In addition, he has to start from the pit lane.

How far he will get and who will decide the GP in his favour can be followed live in the ticker here.