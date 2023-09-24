Suzuka winner Max Verstappen: "This is a rocket!"

The traditional Japanese GP at the Suzuka Circuit ends as most fans, experts and drivers had expected - with a victory for Max Verstappen. The 2021 and 2022 champion takes his 48th victory in the premier class, his second on the Suzuka circuit after 2022, it is also his 13th win of the season (after Bahrain, Australia, Miami, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Great Britain, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy).

For the Red Bull Racing team this means: 107th victory in Formula 1, the 15th in 16 races of the 2023 season, the sixth in Japan, and as icing on the cake the team has won the Constructors' Cup for the sixth time (2010 to 2013, 2022 and 2023).

Winner Max Verstappen has converted all of his last 13 pole positions into a win and says: "This is a rocket of a race car! Thank you to everyone at home and here at the track for letting me drive a car like this."

"What an unbelievable weekend. The car worked perfectly on all compounds and we have the brand title wrapped up! This is a fabulous season, everyone in our team should be proud."



"I actually only had one problem - at the start the wheels spun a bit too much, that way the McLaren came dangerously close to me. But after that, everything went according to plan."





Here's how the Grand Prix went

The race started with plenty of sunshine, 27 degrees air temperature, the asphalt 44 degrees warm, harmless clouds in the sky, no rain in sight.



At the start, Max Verstappen got away well from pole position, giving the cheeky Norris and Piastri no chance, followed by Leclerc and Sainz.



Then already a safety car phase - because of debris on the track before turn 1, this after heavy contact between the cars of Bottas (broken front wing) and Albon (damaged floor), Zhou behind was covered by flying carbon parts. New tyres and new front wings for both Alfa Romeo race cars.



There was also vehicle contact between Pérez, Hamilton and Sainz shortly after the start, Pérez lost a front wing end plate on the car, the Mexican picked up a new front wing and hard tyres and lined up third last. The floor of Hamilton's Mercedes was also damaged.



At the end of the fourth lap, the field was reopened. Order: Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Lawson and Tsunoda.



Max Verstappen showed a perfect re-start, further back Russell overtook his Mercedes stablemate Hamilton, who hit back in the first corner, hot duel!



Verstappen seemingly had no trouble pulling away from Norris. Behind him, Sargeant and Bottas collided, the Finn had to retire. The American received a five-second penalty for the foul on Valtteri. Pérez also received a five-second penalty for overtaking some opponents without permission during the safety car phase, this immediately after the tyre/front wing change.



As early as lap 10, the drivers who had started with soft Pirelli tyres picked up fresh rollers, the tyre wear was as high as expected.





Many incidents

Then yellow flag: collision between Pérez and Magnussen, the Mexican slid into the Haas racer of the Dane with blocked brakes, the attack much too late, Sergio rolled on with a damaged front wing (again!), Magnussen's Haas was turned around, Pérez came back to the pits, served his five-second penalty, then he received a new front wing, at the same time a virtual safety car phase (VSC), because debris had to be cleared away.



McLaren immediately brought in Oscar Piastri, the time loss under VSC only ten seconds (under green more than twenty seconds), Piastri now ninth, but with a strategic advantage, because the VSC phase ended before leader Verstappen could benefit from it.



Pérez was instructed to bring the car into the pits, so no points for the Central American - good news for Verstappen in terms of the drivers' championship (Max can secure that in Qatar). RBR brought Verstappen in to change to medium hard tyres, the champion back on track just ahead of Piastri.



Hamilton off the track briefly on lap 17, in the first Degner corner, Russell attacked immediately, was pushed off by Lewis, then Hamilton picked up hard tyres. Russell on the radio: "Are we fighting each other here or the others?"



Lap 19: Verstappen ahead of Russell (who hadn't stopped yet), then Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton and Tsunoda.



Not a good day for Aston Martin: Alonso lost place after place on the hard tyre, Stroll had to be taken out of the race, defect on the rear wing.



On lap 25, the tyres of Russell's Mercedes were at the end, the Englishman changed from medium to hard Pirelli.



Standings at the halfway point of the race after 26 laps: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Gasly and Tsunoda.



Norris attacked his McLaren stablemate Piastri, Lando complained he was losing time behind Oscar: "He's ruining our race, but if you want us to lose to Russell, dannokay."



McLaren ordered Piastri to make way for Norris, the Australian obeyed.





Pérez back in the race

While Williams took the cars of Sargeant and Albon out of the race, Pérez got back into his Red Bull Racing racer. This was tactical: it allowed them to serve the penalty imposed on the Mexican, otherwise it would have come due with a grid penalty at the upcoming Qatar GP.



Standings on lap 33: Verstappen 15 seconds ahead of Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Gasly, Alonso and Ocon. But Russell planned to go through on the hard tyres while the McLaren would come in again, hence Russell with a chance of a podium.



McLaren brought in Piastri, then Norris. Oscar then behind Mercedes driver Russell, Lando also behind Russell, but of course on fresh tyres.



On lap 39, leader Verstappen came in, immaculate work by Red Bull Racing, the Dutchman was able to keep the lead.



Norris snatched Russell thanks to fresh tyres, Lando thus second, George third.



Standings after 40 laps: Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Ocon and Gasly.



Mercedes' calculation with Russell in terms of a podium place did not work out: Piastri was on Russell on lap 42, George defended for a lap, then Oscar was past and back in third, now in Charles Leclerc's sights. The Monegasque moved ahead of Russell on lap 45.



New standings: Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Ocon and Gasly.



Hamilton also caught up with Russell. Admonition from the Mercedes command post: "Leave yourselves enough space." And from behind, Sainz in the Ferrari moved closer. Russell was instructed to let Hamilton pass, Russell obeyed and then also lost a place to Sainz.



The Spaniard was closing in on Hamilton, but Hamilton saved fifth place for the finish.