Lando Norris (2nd): "Red Bull Racing must watch out!"
Only one man stood in front of Lando Norris' sun at the Japanese Grand Prix: winner Max Verstappen. But second-placed Lando Norris knows that that was all he could do on the day. The McLaren driver takes his tenth podium in the premier class, his fourth this season (second already at Silverstone, at the Hungaroring and his first at Suzuka.
Norris is visibly exhilarated and warns, "Two cars on the podium, Red Bull Racing need to start paying attention!"
"What a day for McLaren! Second place and third place for our team, that was the maximum we could get out of it today. We did everything right today."
"My start was very good and I almost caught Max. But Max is Max, it was correspondingly difficult to get the better of him, he didn't give me a chance into turn 2."
"I tried everything, but his car was just too strong. We couldn't threaten him in the end, but we're not miles away either. We've made fabulous progress this season and we're not letting up."
"I'm also very happy for Oscar - his first podium in Formula 1, well deserved."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06.Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07.George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09.Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5