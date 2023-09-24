Lando Norris (2nd): "Red Bull Racing must watch out!"

Great second place for McLaren driver Lando Norris at the traditional Japanese Grand Prix. The 23-year-old Englishman drives very strongly in Suzuka and warns: "McLaren is coming, Red Bull Racing has to watch out!"

Only one man stood in front of Lando Norris' sun at the Japanese Grand Prix: winner Max Verstappen. But second-placed Lando Norris knows that that was all he could do on the day. The McLaren driver takes his tenth podium in the premier class, his fourth this season (second already at Silverstone, at the Hungaroring and his first at Suzuka.

Norris is visibly exhilarated and warns, "Two cars on the podium, Red Bull Racing need to start paying attention!"

"What a day for McLaren! Second place and third place for our team, that was the maximum we could get out of it today. We did everything right today."

"My start was very good and I almost caught Max. But Max is Max, it was correspondingly difficult to get the better of him, he didn't give me a chance into turn 2."



"I tried everything, but his car was just too strong. We couldn't threaten him in the end, but we're not miles away either. We've made fabulous progress this season and we're not letting up."



"I'm also very happy for Oscar - his first podium in Formula 1, well deserved."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06.Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07.George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09.Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



