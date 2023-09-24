Oscar Piastri (McLaren/3rd): "I'll never forget this".

Oscar Piastri is blown away: he finished third with a solid performance at the tradition-steeped Japanese GP. It's his first podium finish in Formula One, in his 16th Grand Prix, the first Australian down the top three since Monza winner Daniel Ricciardo in 2021 and the sixth Australian in the premier class after Jack Brabham, Tim Schenken, Alan Jones, Mark Webber and Ricciardo.

The 22-year-old from the GP city of Melbourne beams: "I will never forget this for the rest of my life! I can't thank McLaren enough for giving me the opportunity in F1 and such a good race car."

"I know that only around 20 drivers a year get the chance to drive race cars like this and then to get a podium finish in Formula One in my first season already, I really appreciate that."

"I wouldn't say now that this has been my best race, but it was enough to get a trophy."



"A critical moment in the race was when I had to pass Russell in the Mercedes immediately with ten laps to go, otherwise I was in danger of getting stuck behind him. That's when it got tighter than I would have liked."



"In the second half of the race I found a better rhythm than in the first and I was able to show more speed. Of course I would have liked to be second. But I shouldn't complain when I get to stand on the podium. And now that I know this feeling, I'm looking forward to the next time."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06.Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07.George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09.Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5