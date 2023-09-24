Oscar Piastri (McLaren/3rd): "I'll never forget this".
Oscar Piastri is blown away: he finished third with a solid performance at the tradition-steeped Japanese GP. It's his first podium finish in Formula One, in his 16th Grand Prix, the first Australian down the top three since Monza winner Daniel Ricciardo in 2021 and the sixth Australian in the premier class after Jack Brabham, Tim Schenken, Alan Jones, Mark Webber and Ricciardo.
The 22-year-old from the GP city of Melbourne beams: "I will never forget this for the rest of my life! I can't thank McLaren enough for giving me the opportunity in F1 and such a good race car."
"I know that only around 20 drivers a year get the chance to drive race cars like this and then to get a podium finish in Formula One in my first season already, I really appreciate that."
"I wouldn't say now that this has been my best race, but it was enough to get a trophy."
"A critical moment in the race was when I had to pass Russell in the Mercedes immediately with ten laps to go, otherwise I was in danger of getting stuck behind him. That's when it got tighter than I would have liked."
"In the second half of the race I found a better rhythm than in the first and I was able to show more speed. Of course I would have liked to be second. But I shouldn't complain when I get to stand on the podium. And now that I know this feeling, I'm looking forward to the next time."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06.Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07.George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09.Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5