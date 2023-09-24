Christian Horner: "The greatest year for us".
The race in Japan could not have been more different for the two Red Bull Racing drivers. While Max Verstappen drove to victory from pole and thus celebrated his 13th GP triumph this year, Sergio Pérez experienced a race to forget. The Mexican had several unpleasant encounters on the track, collected two penalties and retired in the end.
After he had parked the car, he got back in to complete another lap and serve the second penalty. This prevented him from having to make up the penalty at the next showdown in Qatar. No sooner had he completed his wait than his GP racer was pushed back into the pits.
Despite the Mexican's retirement, Red Bull Racing could rejoice in capturing the Constructors' Cup at Suzuka. Team boss Christian Horner enthused: "That was the best race and the greatest year for us. It's a testament to the hard work of all the men and women here at the track and at the Milton Keynes factory."
"It is also an achievement that Red Bull and all our partners have made possible through an incredible show of strength. Everyone has played their part and Max is simply performing at a different level to the rest of the field at the moment. It was another incredible performance this time," the Briton said happily.
Also referring to Sergio Pérez's brief stint, Horner said, "It wasn't his day, but he'll bounce back at the next race and he also played a big part in the success. He needed a couple of front wings this time, he was hit at the start and then he picked up a penalty. Then there was the scene with Magnussen."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06.Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07.George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14,725
09.Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5