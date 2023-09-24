Christian Horner: "The greatest year for us".

Red Bull Racing celebrated its sixth overall victory in the constructors' championship thanks to Max Verstappen's win in Japan. Team boss Christian Horner praised his entire team after the race.

The race in Japan could not have been more different for the two Red Bull Racing drivers. While Max Verstappen drove to victory from pole and thus celebrated his 13th GP triumph this year, Sergio Pérez experienced a race to forget. The Mexican had several unpleasant encounters on the track, collected two penalties and retired in the end.

After he had parked the car, he got back in to complete another lap and serve the second penalty. This prevented him from having to make up the penalty at the next showdown in Qatar. No sooner had he completed his wait than his GP racer was pushed back into the pits.

Despite the Mexican's retirement, Red Bull Racing could rejoice in capturing the Constructors' Cup at Suzuka. Team boss Christian Horner enthused: "That was the best race and the greatest year for us. It's a testament to the hard work of all the men and women here at the track and at the Milton Keynes factory."

"It is also an achievement that Red Bull and all our partners have made possible through an incredible show of strength. Everyone has played their part and Max is simply performing at a different level to the rest of the field at the moment. It was another incredible performance this time," the Briton said happily.

Also referring to Sergio Pérez's brief stint, Horner said, "It wasn't his day, but he'll bounce back at the next race and he also played a big part in the success. He needed a couple of front wings this time, he was hit at the start and then he picked up a penalty. Then there was the scene with Magnussen."

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06.Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07.George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14,725

09.Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5