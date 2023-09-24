Lewis Hamilton: "It was a bloody tough fight".

Lewis Hamilton had to start the Japanese GP from 7th on the grid and finished fifth. In between, he had some tough duels - also with his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton's exertion was evident after the Suzuka Circuit GP. The seven-time world champion had started from seventh on the grid and ended up fifth behind winner Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc. The Mercedes driver fought hard in the 53 laps of the race - also against his team-mate George Russell, who had to let him pass on the team's instructions and crossed the finish line in seventh place at the end behind Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton explained after the race: "I'm exhausted. I was fighting with everything I've got to get as far ahead as possible and overtake Ferrari. They had an upgrade this week so they were extra quick. It was a hell of a fight."

And the seven-time world champion said, "I'm leaving no stone unturned to secure second place in the constructors' championship because I know how important that is to all the team members here and in the factories in England. That's why I gave it my all, but on weekends like this it's very tricky because the car is difficult to drive."

"It felt like last year, the car was bouncing and sliding," Hamilton described. "That's particularly tough considering how much work we've done to make progress. But we didn't get any closer to the top, at least here. We did manage to overtake a Ferrari though and that was great teamwork. The guys did a great job in the pits and with the strategy. But there is still a long way to go."

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06.Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07.George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09.Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5