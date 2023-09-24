Lewis Hamilton: "It was a bloody tough fight".
Lewis Hamilton's exertion was evident after the Suzuka Circuit GP. The seven-time world champion had started from seventh on the grid and ended up fifth behind winner Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc. The Mercedes driver fought hard in the 53 laps of the race - also against his team-mate George Russell, who had to let him pass on the team's instructions and crossed the finish line in seventh place at the end behind Carlos Sainz.
Hamilton explained after the race: "I'm exhausted. I was fighting with everything I've got to get as far ahead as possible and overtake Ferrari. They had an upgrade this week so they were extra quick. It was a hell of a fight."
And the seven-time world champion said, "I'm leaving no stone unturned to secure second place in the constructors' championship because I know how important that is to all the team members here and in the factories in England. That's why I gave it my all, but on weekends like this it's very tricky because the car is difficult to drive."
"It felt like last year, the car was bouncing and sliding," Hamilton described. "That's particularly tough considering how much work we've done to make progress. But we didn't get any closer to the top, at least here. We did manage to overtake a Ferrari though and that was great teamwork. The guys did a great job in the pits and with the strategy. But there is still a long way to go."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06.Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07.George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09.Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5