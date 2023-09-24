Lewis Hamilton (5th): "We still have a long way to go".
For Lewis Hamilton, the podium in Japan was out of reach. The Briton started from position 7 and struggled for 53 laps until he finally crossed the finish line in fifth place. The Mercedes driver had his hands full and admitted afterwards that his GP racer was difficult to drive. That is why the team now has to do a masterstroke in the development for the 2024 GP car, he stressed afterwards.
Asked by Sky Sports F1 how much he himself could contribute to the improvement, the 103-time GP winner said: "There are things that I have asked for and that we have implemented to some extent in choosing the direction we have taken for next year. I think all the points that George (Russell, teammate, note) and I put forward have been fully considered."
"But we still have a long way to go and I have no idea where we will be with the car next year. One thing is certain: In the next six months we have to do the best development work we have ever done to close the gap to the top and really be back at the front," Hamilton stressed.
The current world championship bronze medallist explained that McLaren had shown how this could be done, referring to the progress his former team had made. "They have proved it can be done and we can't turn a blind eye to that. We have to look at what they have done. And we have to go in that direction as well. But I strongly believe that my team can do it."
"We have always been very good at finding more downforce, but with our current car it doesn't work because more downforce just makes the car bounce more. I hope that by changing course with the philosophy we can get back to where we belong because we are still a world champion team. We are a great team and I have full confidence in everyone. But the decisions we make now are crucial to the way we go forward," Hamilton added.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06.Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07.George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14,725
09.Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5