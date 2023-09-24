Lewis Hamilton (5th): "We still have a long way to go".

Lewis Hamilton fought his way to fifth place in the race in Suzuka. The Mercedes driver spoke afterwards about the gap to the top, the deficits of his GP racer and the development for next year.

For Lewis Hamilton, the podium in Japan was out of reach. The Briton started from position 7 and struggled for 53 laps until he finally crossed the finish line in fifth place. The Mercedes driver had his hands full and admitted afterwards that his GP racer was difficult to drive. That is why the team now has to do a masterstroke in the development for the 2024 GP car, he stressed afterwards.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 how much he himself could contribute to the improvement, the 103-time GP winner said: "There are things that I have asked for and that we have implemented to some extent in choosing the direction we have taken for next year. I think all the points that George (Russell, teammate, note) and I put forward have been fully considered."

"But we still have a long way to go and I have no idea where we will be with the car next year. One thing is certain: In the next six months we have to do the best development work we have ever done to close the gap to the top and really be back at the front," Hamilton stressed.

The current world championship bronze medallist explained that McLaren had shown how this could be done, referring to the progress his former team had made. "They have proved it can be done and we can't turn a blind eye to that. We have to look at what they have done. And we have to go in that direction as well. But I strongly believe that my team can do it."

"We have always been very good at finding more downforce, but with our current car it doesn't work because more downforce just makes the car bounce more. I hope that by changing course with the philosophy we can get back to where we belong because we are still a world champion team. We are a great team and I have full confidence in everyone. But the decisions we make now are crucial to the way we go forward," Hamilton added.

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06.Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07.George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14,725

09.Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5