Max Verstappen had doubts: "I wasn't sure".

2023 marks Honda's 75th anniversary, and Max Verstappen has presented the Japanese with a fitting gift: victory in the Japanese Grand Prix at Honda's Suzuka circuit, at the same time meaning Red Bull Racing has won the Constructors' Cup for the sixth time (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2022 and 2023), the second time with engine partner Honda. RBR has secured the title six races before the end of the season.

Max Verstappen beams after his 48th victory in the premier class: "The key to success is a car that is even faster than the one from last year. Beyond that, I think our big strength is that we have first-class staffing at all positions, everyone is excellent at what they do, and the communication between everyone is right."

"It makes me very proud to be part of this team. A big thank you also to those professionals you never see on TV, at home in the race car factory. I'm so grateful for this great race car they built for me and that I get to drive."

Max Verstappen seemed untouchable in Japan, but according to the Dutchman, everything could easily have been different: "At the start it got a bit too tight for my taste."

"Piastri had a good start and attacked on my right, but Norris had an even better start and attacked on the left. All of a sudden I found myself between both McLaren and I thought - blimey, I'm running out of space here!"

"I then had to defend myself quite robustly in the first and second corners, luckily I found good grip there and was able to defend my lead."



"After that, everything actually went smoothly. The car was wonderful to drive, it was easy for me to take care of the tyres with such a well-balanced car."



"My only question mark after claiming my lead was the tyre strategy: we had set aside two sets of medium-hard rollers and one set of hard Pirelli. The opponents, on the other hand, were working with two sets of hard rollers and one set of medium hard. I wasn't sure if our strategy would be the better one. But in the end, everything went as smoothly in the race as it did on the two practice days before."



Because Sergio Pérez failed to score any points in Japan, a top-three finish in the upcoming Qatar Sprint on 7 October will be enough for Max Verstappen to secure his third consecutive Drivers' World Championship title.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06.Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07.George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14,725

09.Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



