Fernando Alonso after Japan GP: Criticism of strategy
"I think we can get some good points," said Fernando Alonso after qualifying, in which he only just made it into Q3. At the end of Saturday's time chase, he did not finish higher than tenth place, but he was not discouraged by this. The two-time World Champion showed his skills right at the start and moved up a few positions in the first few metres.
In the end, however, the ambitious Spaniard had to settle for eighth place. Nevertheless, he maintained: "It was a good race." And the 32-time GP winner described: "I had a great start and was able to move up to sixth position on the first lap. We then had a good race pace."
But Alonso also voiced criticism: "I think we didn't get the best out of the strategy. probably we pitted too early at the start, so that probably affected the final result a bit." And he reported, "As soon as I switched to the hard tyres, I struggled a bit. But then on the second set of the hard compound I was pretty competitive. I was able to keep the Alpine guys from passing in the end."
The current fourth in the world championship commented on the fact that his direct rivals McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes were stronger: "I think we are in a slightly better position than today's result suggests. Maybe sixth place would have been possible after this start, but definitely seventh. But the McLaren guys are a bit too far away at the moment. We have to look, everyone in the factory is working around the clock, so we can get some new parts on the car before the end of the season."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5