Fernando Alonso after Japan GP: Criticism of strategy

Fernando Alonso started the Suzuka GP from 10th on the grid and crossed the finish line in eighth place. Afterwards, he spoke of a good race, but also expressed critical words when it came to the tyre strategy.

"I think we can get some good points," said Fernando Alonso after qualifying, in which he only just made it into Q3. At the end of Saturday's time chase, he did not finish higher than tenth place, but he was not discouraged by this. The two-time World Champion showed his skills right at the start and moved up a few positions in the first few metres.

In the end, however, the ambitious Spaniard had to settle for eighth place. Nevertheless, he maintained: "It was a good race." And the 32-time GP winner described: "I had a great start and was able to move up to sixth position on the first lap. We then had a good race pace."

But Alonso also voiced criticism: "I think we didn't get the best out of the strategy. probably we pitted too early at the start, so that probably affected the final result a bit." And he reported, "As soon as I switched to the hard tyres, I struggled a bit. But then on the second set of the hard compound I was pretty competitive. I was able to keep the Alpine guys from passing in the end."

The current fourth in the world championship commented on the fact that his direct rivals McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes were stronger: "I think we are in a slightly better position than today's result suggests. Maybe sixth place would have been possible after this start, but definitely seventh. But the McLaren guys are a bit too far away at the moment. We have to look, everyone in the factory is working around the clock, so we can get some new parts on the car before the end of the season."

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5