Charles Leclerc (Ferrari/4th): "Then I have worries".
A glass-empty person would say: Ferrari was only third in Japan, behind Red Bull Racing and McLaren. A glass-full person would say: Mercedes beaten, gap reduced to 20 points.
Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari in Suzuka, his stablemate, Singapore winner Carlos Sainz, was sixth; the Mercedes drivers in fifth (Lewis Hamilton) and seventh (George Russell). Therefore, Ferrari again nibbled four points away from Mercedes' lead, in the battle for second place in the Constructors' Cup behind Red Bull Racing.
The Monegasque Leclerc says about his race at the Suzuka Circuit: "We didn't stand a chance against McLaren, but it's not a surprise for me. McLaren was already quite strong at Silverstone and we have similar corners there as here at Suzuka."
"Whether McLaren have really made gains across the board or just on certain circuits, I'll get certainty on that in Qatar. If we are behind them there as well, then I will be worried."
Leclerc had to be careful not to let Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton get too close to him at the end of the Japanese GP. "There was this phase when I had to pass George Russell, who was struggling with flagging tyres. Further back Hamilton was closing in. So I knew - I had to get past George as soon as possible."
"I braced myself for everything, like Russell making plays in front of me so I couldn't get past, which would have given Hamilton the chance to get into my slipstream. I had to pass Russell on the outside at turn 2, which was a bit risky, but it paid off."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5