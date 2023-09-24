Charles Leclerc (Ferrari/4th): "Then I have worries".

Ferrari moves closer to Mercedes in the Constructors' Cup with a good team result in Japan, still 20 points behind. Charles Leclerc says after 4th place: "I had to expect this.

A glass-empty person would say: Ferrari was only third in Japan, behind Red Bull Racing and McLaren. A glass-full person would say: Mercedes beaten, gap reduced to 20 points.

Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari in Suzuka, his stablemate, Singapore winner Carlos Sainz, was sixth; the Mercedes drivers in fifth (Lewis Hamilton) and seventh (George Russell). Therefore, Ferrari again nibbled four points away from Mercedes' lead, in the battle for second place in the Constructors' Cup behind Red Bull Racing.

The Monegasque Leclerc says about his race at the Suzuka Circuit: "We didn't stand a chance against McLaren, but it's not a surprise for me. McLaren was already quite strong at Silverstone and we have similar corners there as here at Suzuka."

"Whether McLaren have really made gains across the board or just on certain circuits, I'll get certainty on that in Qatar. If we are behind them there as well, then I will be worried."

Leclerc had to be careful not to let Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton get too close to him at the end of the Japanese GP. "There was this phase when I had to pass George Russell, who was struggling with flagging tyres. Further back Hamilton was closing in. So I knew - I had to get past George as soon as possible."



"I braced myself for everything, like Russell making plays in front of me so I couldn't get past, which would have given Hamilton the chance to get into my slipstream. I had to pass Russell on the outside at turn 2, which was a bit risky, but it paid off."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



