Sergio Pérez on Japan failure: "It was a disaster".

Sergio Pérez had no luck in Japan. The 16th Grand Prix of the season was actually over for the Mexican shortly after the lights went out. In the end, he had to accept a bitter retirement.

While Max Verstappen celebrated another victory in Japan, his Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Pérez had a race to forget. The Mexican clashed with Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton at the start and headed for the pits during the early safety car period to have a new car nose fitted.

However, because he passed Fernando Alonso on the way there before reaching the pit lane, he collected a 5-sec time penalty and two penalty points. The same fate befell him after an unpleasant encounter with Kevin Magnussen in the hairpin, for which the regulators held him responsible.

The racer from Guadalajara parked his car in the pits after 14 laps, but had to come out again later in the race to serve the second penalty. Otherwise, he would have had to serve it at the next race weekend in Qatar.

After the race, Pérez sighed: "It was a disaster because I got a very bad start, I had no traction. I was just a passenger when I was in the first corner because I had Sainz and Hamilton next to me on both sides. They shaved off my whole front wing and from then on I lost all the grip. I think there was more damage to the car in the process as well."

And the current World Championship runner-up said of the collision with Magnussen: "I noticed that I was struggling to follow him in the faster sections, so I knew I had to try a slower corner. The crash was certainly my fault and I would like to apologise to Kevin for that."

Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko said of Pérez's second late pull-out: "If we hadn't sent him out, we would have had a grid penalty in the next race. But we did it in such a way that Max had priority and would not have been hindered even if there had been a safety car."

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5