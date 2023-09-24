Sergio Pérez on Japan failure: "It was a disaster".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
While Max Verstappen celebrated another victory in Japan, his Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Pérez had a race to forget. The Mexican clashed with Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton at the start and headed for the pits during the early safety car period to have a new car nose fitted.
However, because he passed Fernando Alonso on the way there before reaching the pit lane, he collected a 5-sec time penalty and two penalty points. The same fate befell him after an unpleasant encounter with Kevin Magnussen in the hairpin, for which the regulators held him responsible.
The racer from Guadalajara parked his car in the pits after 14 laps, but had to come out again later in the race to serve the second penalty. Otherwise, he would have had to serve it at the next race weekend in Qatar.
After the race, Pérez sighed: "It was a disaster because I got a very bad start, I had no traction. I was just a passenger when I was in the first corner because I had Sainz and Hamilton next to me on both sides. They shaved off my whole front wing and from then on I lost all the grip. I think there was more damage to the car in the process as well."
And the current World Championship runner-up said of the collision with Magnussen: "I noticed that I was struggling to follow him in the faster sections, so I knew I had to try a slower corner. The crash was certainly my fault and I would like to apologise to Kevin for that."
Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko said of Pérez's second late pull-out: "If we hadn't sent him out, we would have had a grid penalty in the next race. But we did it in such a way that Max had priority and would not have been hindered even if there had been a safety car."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5