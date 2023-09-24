George Russell (7th): "Hard but fair racing".

George Russell fought like a lion in the Japanese GP - even against his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, whom he had to let pass towards the end on the team's instructions. Afterwards he was conciliatory.

The fact that George Russell finished behind his team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the Japanese GP was not least due to the stable order he had to implement. The young Mercedes driver, who had previously fought a close duel with his stablemate and initially managed to overtake him before Hamilton successfully countered, resisted the order but eventually grudgingly obeyed it.

Shortly after changing positions, Russell also had to admit defeat to Carlos Sainz. In the end, he finished seventh. Afterwards he was conciliatory: "I see it as hard but fair racing. And with the fact that I was able to put him under pressure and launch an attack, I'm happy. So I take the positives."

Commenting on the fact that he only made one stop, the 25-year-old said, "The one-stop strategy didn't seem ideal at the start of the day, but we executed it better than expected. Ultimately, though, we just didn't have the pace this weekend to keep up with the cars in front of us."

And Russell explained, "At the start I felt I had good pace and I was trying to get to the front. In the closing stages we gave it everything but I don't think there was anything we could have done to change the result."

