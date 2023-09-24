George Russell (7th): "Hard but fair racing".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The fact that George Russell finished behind his team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the Japanese GP was not least due to the stable order he had to implement. The young Mercedes driver, who had previously fought a close duel with his stablemate and initially managed to overtake him before Hamilton successfully countered, resisted the order but eventually grudgingly obeyed it.
Shortly after changing positions, Russell also had to admit defeat to Carlos Sainz. In the end, he finished seventh. Afterwards he was conciliatory: "I see it as hard but fair racing. And with the fact that I was able to put him under pressure and launch an attack, I'm happy. So I take the positives."
Commenting on the fact that he only made one stop, the 25-year-old said, "The one-stop strategy didn't seem ideal at the start of the day, but we executed it better than expected. Ultimately, though, we just didn't have the pace this weekend to keep up with the cars in front of us."
And Russell explained, "At the start I felt I had good pace and I was trying to get to the front. In the closing stages we gave it everything but I don't think there was anything we could have done to change the result."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5