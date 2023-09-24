Nico Hülkenberg (14th): "Fighting with blunt weapons".

Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg did not have an easy time in Japan. He started the race from the second last row of the grid. In the end, he crossed the finish line in fourteenth place. He lacked the pace to score points.

Nico Hülkenberg knew from the start that he was in for a difficult race in Suzuka. The Haas driver started from the second last row of the grid in eighteenth position and crossed the finish line in fourteenth place. He finished ahead of his team-mate Kevin Magnussen, who had started from position 15.

Hülkenberg had a strong start and was in 12th position for a while. But the 3-stop strategy he had to implement cost him time. And he also lacked the necessary speed to get closer to the points, as he emphasised afterwards.

"I kept out of trouble at the start because there was contact on the left, two or three cars in front of me. I was able to take advantage of that and overtake three or four cars on the inside, which was very pleasing. I then gained another position, which was good," the 36-year-old enumerated.

And on strategy, Hülkenberg said: "We went into the race with the intention of making three stops, because obviously we are not the best in terms of tyre management. So I think it was the right decision. But in the end we were too slow, that's why we only ended up in 14th place," sighed the current WRC fourteenth-placed driver.

The extensive upgrade that is to come to the car in Austin is accordingly eagerly awaited. "Of course you try to get the best out of every race weekend, but at the moment we are fighting with blunt weapons against the other midfield teams. We are looking forward to the upgrade," confirmed Hülkenberg.

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5