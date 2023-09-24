Nico Hülkenberg (14th): "Fighting with blunt weapons".
Nico Hülkenberg knew from the start that he was in for a difficult race in Suzuka. The Haas driver started from the second last row of the grid in eighteenth position and crossed the finish line in fourteenth place. He finished ahead of his team-mate Kevin Magnussen, who had started from position 15.
Hülkenberg had a strong start and was in 12th position for a while. But the 3-stop strategy he had to implement cost him time. And he also lacked the necessary speed to get closer to the points, as he emphasised afterwards.
"I kept out of trouble at the start because there was contact on the left, two or three cars in front of me. I was able to take advantage of that and overtake three or four cars on the inside, which was very pleasing. I then gained another position, which was good," the 36-year-old enumerated.
And on strategy, Hülkenberg said: "We went into the race with the intention of making three stops, because obviously we are not the best in terms of tyre management. So I think it was the right decision. But in the end we were too slow, that's why we only ended up in 14th place," sighed the current WRC fourteenth-placed driver.
The extensive upgrade that is to come to the car in Austin is accordingly eagerly awaited. "Of course you try to get the best out of every race weekend, but at the moment we are fighting with blunt weapons against the other midfield teams. We are looking forward to the upgrade," confirmed Hülkenberg.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5