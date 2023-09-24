Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "Everything under control".

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur was happy about 20 fresh championship points after the Japanese GP. He was even happier about the fact that his team was able to make up ground in the duel against main rival Mercedes.

In Suzuka, no Ferrari driver beamed from the podium. Nevertheless, team boss Fred Vasseur was satisfied after the 16th of 22 race weekends. With places 4 and 6, Charles Leclerc and his team mate Carlos Sainz scored 20 valuable points, which brought the oldest GP racing team in the world closer to its main rival Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell only collected 16 fresh championship points with 5th and 7th places. The fact that the Red Bull Racing Team was once again the overall winner in the constructors' championship with Max Verstappen's victory did not dampen his joy. The Frenchman said: "First of all, congratulations to Red Bull Racing for winning the Constructors' title. They have done a great job this season."

"As for our race, I think we did the best possible performance today. We made up another four points on Mercedes," Vasseur continued. And he stressed, "On a track that we knew would be difficult for our car, we had everything under control."

"Charles managed his tyres well. And after Lewis Hamilton got past Carlos by stopping early, we decided to extend his run on the medium tyres. We did this in the hope of benefiting at the end," the 56-year-old explained.

"The battle between McLaren, Mercedes and us is very close and the balance of power changes from track to track, as we saw in Singapore," Vasseur warned. He added: "Of course we can't be happy with a fourth and a sixth place, but as we've made up some ground on our closest rivals, we'll stay focused and prepare to give our best in the coming races."

Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5