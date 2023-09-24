Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "Everything under control".
In Suzuka, no Ferrari driver beamed from the podium. Nevertheless, team boss Fred Vasseur was satisfied after the 16th of 22 race weekends. With places 4 and 6, Charles Leclerc and his team mate Carlos Sainz scored 20 valuable points, which brought the oldest GP racing team in the world closer to its main rival Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell only collected 16 fresh championship points with 5th and 7th places. The fact that the Red Bull Racing Team was once again the overall winner in the constructors' championship with Max Verstappen's victory did not dampen his joy. The Frenchman said: "First of all, congratulations to Red Bull Racing for winning the Constructors' title. They have done a great job this season."
"As for our race, I think we did the best possible performance today. We made up another four points on Mercedes," Vasseur continued. And he stressed, "On a track that we knew would be difficult for our car, we had everything under control."
"Charles managed his tyres well. And after Lewis Hamilton got past Carlos by stopping early, we decided to extend his run on the medium tyres. We did this in the hope of benefiting at the end," the 56-year-old explained.
"The battle between McLaren, Mercedes and us is very close and the balance of power changes from track to track, as we saw in Singapore," Vasseur warned. He added: "Of course we can't be happy with a fourth and a sixth place, but as we've made up some ground on our closest rivals, we'll stay focused and prepare to give our best in the coming races."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5