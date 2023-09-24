Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 6th: Outsmarted by Hamilton

Singapore winner Carlos Sainz takes a good sixth place at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka. The Spaniard is annoyed that he was tricked by Lewis Hamilton in the race.

From acclaimed GP winner to marginal note in just eight days. That's how fast it happens in Formula 1. 29-year-old Carlos Sainz from Madrid drove to his second GP triumph with a tactical masterstroke on the night of Singapore, but on the Suzuka weekend he experimented too much with the set-up and drove behind his Ferrari stablemate - Charles Leclerc fourth, Sainz sixth.

After the thrilling race, Sainz, who is currently fifth in the championship, reported: "At the end of the Grand Prix, I got closer to Lewis Hamilton, but not close enough to take fifth place from him.

"It's a shame because if everything had gone right we should have been fourth and fifth here. Unfortunately, Mercedes brought Lewis in early at the second stop and when I finally picked up new tyres, I was behind him afterwards."

In other words, Mercedes and Hamilton tricked Ferrari, Lewis undercut Sainz, as it's called in full-throttle jargon - come in earlier for the stop than the rival, then set a lot of pace on fresh tyres and hope it's enough for a strategic overtaking manoeuvre when the rival then also goes for fresh rubber.

Sainz continued: "Before the stop I was one second ahead of Hamilton, afterwards I was eight seconds behind him."



"In general I felt comfortable in the car, I also think I showed a good race, nevertheless it stinks to me that we didn't get the ideal result out of it."



"In practice, things had not gone optimally. But in the Grand Prix I got back to the rhythm I was used to."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



