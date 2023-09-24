Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 6th: Outsmarted by Hamilton
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
From acclaimed GP winner to marginal note in just eight days. That's how fast it happens in Formula 1. 29-year-old Carlos Sainz from Madrid drove to his second GP triumph with a tactical masterstroke on the night of Singapore, but on the Suzuka weekend he experimented too much with the set-up and drove behind his Ferrari stablemate - Charles Leclerc fourth, Sainz sixth.
After the thrilling race, Sainz, who is currently fifth in the championship, reported: "At the end of the Grand Prix, I got closer to Lewis Hamilton, but not close enough to take fifth place from him.
"It's a shame because if everything had gone right we should have been fourth and fifth here. Unfortunately, Mercedes brought Lewis in early at the second stop and when I finally picked up new tyres, I was behind him afterwards."
In other words, Mercedes and Hamilton tricked Ferrari, Lewis undercut Sainz, as it's called in full-throttle jargon - come in earlier for the stop than the rival, then set a lot of pace on fresh tyres and hope it's enough for a strategic overtaking manoeuvre when the rival then also goes for fresh rubber.
Sainz continued: "Before the stop I was one second ahead of Hamilton, afterwards I was eight seconds behind him."
"In general I felt comfortable in the car, I also think I showed a good race, nevertheless it stinks to me that we didn't get the ideal result out of it."
"In practice, things had not gone optimally. But in the Grand Prix I got back to the rhythm I was used to."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5