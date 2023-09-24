Trouble at Alpine, Pierre Gasly: "A complete joke!"
As Pierre Gasly crossed the finish line of the Japanese GP in Suzuka, in tenth place one place behind his Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon, the 2020 Monza winner gestured wildly with his hands. What had happened?
Pierre had been instructed to make way for his French compatriot Ocon. Background: Alpine had asked Ocon to move aside for Gasly on lap 47 (of 53) because the French thought they had a better chance of attacking Fernando Alonso with Pierre than with Esteban at that point.
But Gasly couldn't get close to Alonso, so there was an instruction from the command post to change the order again with the blues.
Gasly after the race: "It wasn't discussed with me like that before the race. Given our strategy, it was clear that Esteban would overtake me tactically, but I was faster. I had the fresher tyres at the end. There was never any question of me giving up the place. I started the race ahead of him and I was the faster man in the Grand Prix, so please!"
"Certainly, for the team it doesn't matter in which order we finish ninth and tenth. But I didn't expect that kind of approach and I don't understand it. I was the better man."
"My job at the wheel is to go as fast as possible. And that doesn't include voluntarily giving up a place. I complied and didn't override the interests of the racing team, but I still don't understand it."
Here is the exchange of words between Gasly and his race engineer.
Karel Loos (KL): "Instruction from the command post, can we change back please?"
Pierre Gasly (PG): "Wait, what the heck? Are you kidding me? What are you saying? I'm faster. I have fresher tyres. I would have passed him anyway."
KL: "We'll discuss this later in the office, please change seats."
PG: "Are you serious? Are you really serious about what? I got into the race ahead of him, I was ahead of him all the time, you guys let him undercut me."
KL: "I'm not kidding, instructions from the command post. Please next time, turn 16."
PG: "Please confirm that you want to change places."
KL: "Confirm, confirm, please."
PG: "Yes, thank you, complete joke."
KL: "Please, Pierre."
Gasly: "I'll do it."
KL: "You don't have to say anything now, we'll discuss it later."
Transitional team boss Bruno Famin after the race: "We wanted to see if Pierre could still pass Alonso. That didn't work out. So we decided to change the order again. It's never easy to make a decision like that."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5