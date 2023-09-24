Trouble at Alpine, Pierre Gasly: "A complete joke!"

As Pierre Gasly crossed the finish line of the Japanese GP in Suzuka, in tenth place one place behind his Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon, the 2020 Monza winner gestured wildly with his hands. What had happened?

Pierre had been instructed to make way for his French compatriot Ocon. Background: Alpine had asked Ocon to move aside for Gasly on lap 47 (of 53) because the French thought they had a better chance of attacking Fernando Alonso with Pierre than with Esteban at that point.

But Gasly couldn't get close to Alonso, so there was an instruction from the command post to change the order again with the blues.

Gasly after the race: "It wasn't discussed with me like that before the race. Given our strategy, it was clear that Esteban would overtake me tactically, but I was faster. I had the fresher tyres at the end. There was never any question of me giving up the place. I started the race ahead of him and I was the faster man in the Grand Prix, so please!"

"Certainly, for the team it doesn't matter in which order we finish ninth and tenth. But I didn't expect that kind of approach and I don't understand it. I was the better man."



"My job at the wheel is to go as fast as possible. And that doesn't include voluntarily giving up a place. I complied and didn't override the interests of the racing team, but I still don't understand it."



Here is the exchange of words between Gasly and his race engineer.



Karel Loos (KL): "Instruction from the command post, can we change back please?"



Pierre Gasly (PG): "Wait, what the heck? Are you kidding me? What are you saying? I'm faster. I have fresher tyres. I would have passed him anyway."



KL: "We'll discuss this later in the office, please change seats."



PG: "Are you serious? Are you really serious about what? I got into the race ahead of him, I was ahead of him all the time, you guys let him undercut me."



KL: "I'm not kidding, instructions from the command post. Please next time, turn 16."



PG: "Please confirm that you want to change places."



KL: "Confirm, confirm, please."



PG: "Yes, thank you, complete joke."



KL: "Please, Pierre."



Gasly: "I'll do it."



KL: "You don't have to say anything now, we'll discuss it later."



Transitional team boss Bruno Famin after the race: "We wanted to see if Pierre could still pass Alonso. That didn't work out. So we decided to change the order again. It's never easy to make a decision like that."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5