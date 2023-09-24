Max Verstappen: This is how he remains world champion in Qatar
Max Verstappen's 48th GP victory, fittingly at Red Bull Racing's engine partner Honda's circuit, has clinched everything in terms of the Constructors' Cup: the Milton Keynes team has won the title for the sixth time - in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2022 and 2023.
Because Verstappen's stablemate Sergio Pérez came away empty-handed in Japan and Max not only won but also set the best race lap, the Dutchman now has a 177-point lead over the Mexican in the interim standings.
As a Formula 1 curiosity, this means that even before the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix (8 October) begins, Max could have already successfully defended his World Championship title.
Because the Losail Circuit will be run according to the sprint format, which means that there will already be a race on Saturday. Just like in Austin and Interlagos. So a driver can still score a maximum of 180 points at the remaining races in Qatar, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi (150 for six wins, 24 for three sprint wins, 6 for six best race laps).
The starting position for the Qatar sprint: Pérez needs to score six more points to postpone the title decision by 24 hours. Pérez must finish at least third to retain any mathematical chance of winning the championship. And hope that Verstappen does a weak sprint or remains without points.
If Verstappen finishes in the top six in the sprint, regardless of whether Pérez finishes ahead of him, the Dutchman can no longer be overtaken in the World Championship standings and will be Formula 1 World Champion for the third time in a row.
As a reminder, Max Verstappen finished in the top five in every race (whether sprint or Grand Prix) in 2023 and has been on the podium 18 times in 19 races (16 GP, 3 sprints) (except in Singapore, where he finished fifth).
Max Verstappen would be the first driver to secure the title in Formula 1 with a sprint result.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5