Max Verstappen: This is how he remains world champion in Qatar

Max Verstappen's 48th GP victory, fittingly at Red Bull Racing's engine partner Honda's circuit, has clinched everything in terms of the Constructors' Cup: the Milton Keynes team has won the title for the sixth time - in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2022 and 2023.

Because Verstappen's stablemate Sergio Pérez came away empty-handed in Japan and Max not only won but also set the best race lap, the Dutchman now has a 177-point lead over the Mexican in the interim standings.

As a Formula 1 curiosity, this means that even before the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix (8 October) begins, Max could have already successfully defended his World Championship title.

Because the Losail Circuit will be run according to the sprint format, which means that there will already be a race on Saturday. Just like in Austin and Interlagos. So a driver can still score a maximum of 180 points at the remaining races in Qatar, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi (150 for six wins, 24 for three sprint wins, 6 for six best race laps).

The starting position for the Qatar sprint: Pérez needs to score six more points to postpone the title decision by 24 hours. Pérez must finish at least third to retain any mathematical chance of winning the championship. And hope that Verstappen does a weak sprint or remains without points.



If Verstappen finishes in the top six in the sprint, regardless of whether Pérez finishes ahead of him, the Dutchman can no longer be overtaken in the World Championship standings and will be Formula 1 World Champion for the third time in a row.



As a reminder, Max Verstappen finished in the top five in every race (whether sprint or Grand Prix) in 2023 and has been on the podium 18 times in 19 races (16 GP, 3 sprints) (except in Singapore, where he finished fifth).



Max Verstappen would be the first driver to secure the title in Formula 1 with a sprint result.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5