Dr Helmut Marko: "Max Verstappen is incredible".

Before the GP weekend at the Suzuka Circuit, Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen had said: "I have two goals here. I want to get back to my previous form after the difficult weekend in Singapore, win the race and secure Red Bull Racing's Constructors' Cup victory that way, at the Honda circuit."

It all worked out great: Pole position, victory, best race lap, Red Bull's sixth title bagged, all that's missing is Max's third consecutive drivers' world championship title, which will almost certainly follow in Qatar.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko is always amazed at the seemingly playful ease with which Verstappen hurries from victory to victory. The 80-year-old Austrian says to his Sky colleagues: "This has been a great season with the crowning glory in the form of the constructors' championship, and in Honda land to boot. It was an incredible performance from Max. He skilfully and fairly kept the McLaren behind him and then dictated the race confidently from the front."



The 1971 Le Mans winner continued, "It's obviously very pleasing to secure the title so early rather than in the final race, but this dominance is exceptional even for us. To win here together with Honda is the very greatest thing. It is the earliest time a championship has been won. It fits perfectly into our record year."



Securing the title six races before the end of the season is something no Formula One racing team has ever done before Red Bull Racing. The old record was held by McLaren and Ferrari - the British team took the Constructors' Cup with five races to go in 1988, Ferrari managed the same in 2004. However, only 16 Grands Prix were contested in the 1988 GP season, 18 in 2004 and 22 in 2023.



Dr Marko on Max Verstappen: "He has become even better in terms of speed, and he pulls it all off with an ease and aplomb that is incredible. He is also the best in the field in tyre management at times."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



