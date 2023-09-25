Dr Helmut Marko: "Max Verstappen is incredible".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Before the GP weekend at the Suzuka Circuit, Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen had said: "I have two goals here. I want to get back to my previous form after the difficult weekend in Singapore, win the race and secure Red Bull Racing's Constructors' Cup victory that way, at the Honda circuit."
It all worked out great: Pole position, victory, best race lap, Red Bull's sixth title bagged, all that's missing is Max's third consecutive drivers' world championship title, which will almost certainly follow in Qatar.
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko is always amazed at the seemingly playful ease with which Verstappen hurries from victory to victory. The 80-year-old Austrian says to his Sky colleagues: "This has been a great season with the crowning glory in the form of the constructors' championship, and in Honda land to boot. It was an incredible performance from Max. He skilfully and fairly kept the McLaren behind him and then dictated the race confidently from the front."
The 1971 Le Mans winner continued, "It's obviously very pleasing to secure the title so early rather than in the final race, but this dominance is exceptional even for us. To win here together with Honda is the very greatest thing. It is the earliest time a championship has been won. It fits perfectly into our record year."
Securing the title six races before the end of the season is something no Formula One racing team has ever done before Red Bull Racing. The old record was held by McLaren and Ferrari - the British team took the Constructors' Cup with five races to go in 1988, Ferrari managed the same in 2004. However, only 16 Grands Prix were contested in the 1988 GP season, 18 in 2004 and 22 in 2023.
Dr Marko on Max Verstappen: "He has become even better in terms of speed, and he pulls it all off with an ease and aplomb that is incredible. He is also the best in the field in tyre management at times."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5