Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): "I'm not like that".

In the days of Ferrari and then McLaren-Honda, Fernando Alonso's grumpy radio calls became legendary. At Aston Martin, on the other hand, everything seemed to be sunshine. Until now.

When things were not going according to plan at Ferrari and McLaren-Honda, the teams felt the blazing fire of Fernando Alonso. Sometimes the odd needle was fired on the radio.

It is unforgettable how the Spaniard spoke up in the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix: "GP2 engine! GP2 engine!" the two-time Formula 1 world champion croaked into the radio at the time about the weak-breasted power unit. What the assembled Honda management did not find particularly amusing.

At Aston Martin 2023, only constructive criticism has been heard so far, not a trace of mockery or even hurtful remarks. Until now. Because what Fernando told the Green command post in Suzuka makes one sit up and take notice.

After the first tyre change, apparently not satisfied with the timing of the stop, Alonso foamed at the mouth: "You have thrown me to the lions here, unbelievable!"

And in the duel with his former Alpine stablemate Esteban Ocon, the 32-time GP winner snorted, "He's pulling away from me on the straights, think of something!"



So is this the return of grumpy Alonso?



Fernando grins after his hard-fought eighth-place finish in Suzuka: "Oh come on, that's classic Formula One management procedure when it comes to radio - taking a word completely out of context."



"Well, I don't know what other drivers say when they are behind an opponent and lose ground despite having their wing flattened. I wonder if they might then cheerfully say, 'I'm okay, I like being behind'?"



"Well, I'm not like that. I want to grab my opponents in the wheel-to-wheel battle, and the fact is - even though I was close enough to Ocon to flatten the rear wing, I was falling behind."



"So I pointed out, we changed the strategy, and we left them behind as a result. And that was exactly what we were aiming for. We beat the direct opponent, and that's what it's all about. But if people prefer to chat over the radio, then fine."



"We were able to match the pace of Ferrari and Mercedes at times, which was positive. With a perfect strategy, I might have been able to leave one car from each of those teams behind me. And it certainly didn't look like that after the final practice. We were not so fast on Saturday, but quite competitive in the race. Now we have to find out why that happened."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5