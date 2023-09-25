Timo Glock: "Mick Schumacher would do better".

Accident in Singapore, accident in Japan, still no championship points: US-American Logan Sargeant is under pressure. Ex-GP driver Timo Glock claims: "Mick Schumacher would do better".

After 16 GP weekends, Logan Sargeant is still without points. Instead, there was a lot of scrap recently, in Singapore and also in Japan - Suzuka crash in Qualy 1, then collision with Valtteri Bottas in the race, out. There was also scrap in the Netherlands and in Spain.

Timo Glock, former Formula 1 driver at Toyota and today GP expert for our colleagues from Sky, criticises: "He made another mistake in the Grand Prix, after he had that crash on Saturday. At Williams they have to think about how they want to set up their pairing in the future."

"Anyway, with this pairing they only have one man who can drive in the points. Logan Sargeant I don't see currently at the level to move the car as consistently as Alexander Albon can."

"I'm very keen to hear what Williams team boss James Vowles has to say, after all he's been getting behind Sargeant all along saying - we've got to give him the time, we're backing him."

"But all these mistakes are not only costing points, they are also hurting the team in terms of the cost cap. I do wonder how long a driver can be sustained like this. There are plenty of options for Williams, including Mick Schumacher, of course. I'm sure - Mick would do better."



Logan Sargeant is the latest driver not yet confirmed by the team for 2024.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



