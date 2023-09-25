Timo Glock: "Mick Schumacher would do better".
After 16 GP weekends, Logan Sargeant is still without points. Instead, there was a lot of scrap recently, in Singapore and also in Japan - Suzuka crash in Qualy 1, then collision with Valtteri Bottas in the race, out. There was also scrap in the Netherlands and in Spain.
Timo Glock, former Formula 1 driver at Toyota and today GP expert for our colleagues from Sky, criticises: "He made another mistake in the Grand Prix, after he had that crash on Saturday. At Williams they have to think about how they want to set up their pairing in the future."
"Anyway, with this pairing they only have one man who can drive in the points. Logan Sargeant I don't see currently at the level to move the car as consistently as Alexander Albon can."
"I'm very keen to hear what Williams team boss James Vowles has to say, after all he's been getting behind Sargeant all along saying - we've got to give him the time, we're backing him."
"But all these mistakes are not only costing points, they are also hurting the team in terms of the cost cap. I do wonder how long a driver can be sustained like this. There are plenty of options for Williams, including Mick Schumacher, of course. I'm sure - Mick would do better."
Logan Sargeant is the latest driver not yet confirmed by the team for 2024.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5