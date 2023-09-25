Zak Brown (McLaren): Aston Martin must tremble
Only the overpowering Max Verstappen stood in the way of the first McLaren victory since Monza 2021: 2nd place for Lando Norris at the Japanese Grand Prix, 3rd place for Oscar Piastri. Two drivers on the podium, that had only happened three times for McLaren in the last ten years, before Japan 2023 at Monza 2021 (Daniel Ricciardo ahead of Lando Norris) and in Australia 2014 (Jenson Button ahead of Kevin Magnussen).
McLaren CEO Zak Brown is happy about the fat points haul in Suzuka, his team is rapidly gaining ground on Aston Martin in the Constructors' Cup, currently 221:172 for the Greens in the battle for final fourth place.
Asked whether McLaren could still catch Aston Martin in the remaining six races, the 51-year-old Californian Brown says: "I wish it were different, because 49 points behind is already considerable. But we're coming on strong and I guess if it keeps going like this, it's going to be really exciting."
"We have shown good form in the last few races and we just have to keep it up. And hopefully that will be enough when the reckoning comes in Abu Dhabi."
McLaren made up remarkable ground against Aston Martin in the two Asian Grands Prix of Singapore and Japan:
World Championship points in Singapore
Aston Martin: 0
McLaren: 24
WRC points in Suzuka
Aston Martin: 4
McLaren: 33
Zak Brown: "Oscar drove at Suzuka for the first time and we are very impressed with his performance. In the race Lando Norris showed better tyre management, but that kind of thing only comes with experience. We are magnificently positioned for the future."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5