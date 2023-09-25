Zak Brown (McLaren): Aston Martin must tremble

McLaren with two cars on the podium, that has only happened three times in the past ten years. McLaren CEO Zak Brown says what is still possible with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in 2023.

Only the overpowering Max Verstappen stood in the way of the first McLaren victory since Monza 2021: 2nd place for Lando Norris at the Japanese Grand Prix, 3rd place for Oscar Piastri. Two drivers on the podium, that had only happened three times for McLaren in the last ten years, before Japan 2023 at Monza 2021 (Daniel Ricciardo ahead of Lando Norris) and in Australia 2014 (Jenson Button ahead of Kevin Magnussen).

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is happy about the fat points haul in Suzuka, his team is rapidly gaining ground on Aston Martin in the Constructors' Cup, currently 221:172 for the Greens in the battle for final fourth place.

Asked whether McLaren could still catch Aston Martin in the remaining six races, the 51-year-old Californian Brown says: "I wish it were different, because 49 points behind is already considerable. But we're coming on strong and I guess if it keeps going like this, it's going to be really exciting."

"We have shown good form in the last few races and we just have to keep it up. And hopefully that will be enough when the reckoning comes in Abu Dhabi."

McLaren made up remarkable ground against Aston Martin in the two Asian Grands Prix of Singapore and Japan:



World Championship points in Singapore

Aston Martin: 0

McLaren: 24



WRC points in Suzuka

Aston Martin: 4

McLaren: 33



Zak Brown: "Oscar drove at Suzuka for the first time and we are very impressed with his performance. In the race Lando Norris showed better tyre management, but that kind of thing only comes with experience. We are magnificently positioned for the future."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5







