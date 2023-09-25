World Championship title Red Bull Racing: This is how Verstappen is celebrated
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Max Verstappen showed everyone in Japan: "I wanted to prove that our weak weekend in Singapore was just the exception to the rule," said the 25-year-old Dutchman in Suzuka, "I was determined to win again and thus secure victory in the Constructors' Cup at the circuit of our engine partner Honda."
No sooner said than done, Max's 48th GP win, his 13th in 16 races in 2023, his second at Suzuka in 2022, this wasn't a victory drive, this was a show of strength, and for that he is being celebrated in the European papers.
Daily Mail, UK
Revenge is best served cold? Evidence gathered in Japan shows Max Verstappen doesn't believe so. No, this was red-hot revenge! He literally burned his opponents on the scorching tarmac at Suzuka.
Guardian, UK
Verstappen wins after a flawless performance without opposition after getting his nose in front from the first corner. Verstappen was in total control, his car was in a class of its own.
BBC, Great Britain
The reigning Verstappen was in his own league again. His driving performance is worthy of one of the best Formula 1 race cars ever built.
Gazzetta dello Sport, Italy
Verstappen is the king of Japan! Singapore is forgotten, Red Bull Racing is world champion. Max was without an opponent from the start. This car is a rocket. But controlling a rocket, check with Sergio Pérez, is not child's play - unless you are Max Verstappen.
La Stampa, Italy
Verstappen takes command again and dominates in Japan. The Dutch world champion rules from start to finish, leaving his opponents no chance and giving his team another treat.
Tuttosport, Italy
The next dominant performance from the Red Bull Racing driver, who leaves only crumbs for his opponents.
AS, Spain
Verstappen gives Red Bull Racing wings! The lights on the grid went out and the McLaren drivers put Verstappen under mighty pressure. Piastri on the inside, Norris on the outside and Max in the middle. But the champion fended off the double attack, kept his first place and ... The end! He won the Japan GP in turn 1.
El Mundo Deportivo, Spain
Max Verstappen cleared everything. Once again he had no opponent. In Suzuka he returned to normality and destroyed his rivals with tremendous ease. The Japan GP was the perfect example of the Dutchman's season: it was a perfect race.
Image, Germany
Thanks to Max Verstappen, Red Bul Racing would lead Team World Championship even without his teammate Sergio Pérez. Because like several times before in the season, Verstappen's stablemate shows an underground performance.
Express, Germany
An irritated Max Verstappen is the best Max Verstappen. After the inexplicable and partly gloatingly commented Red Bull Racing collapse of Singapore, the 25-year-old won the Japanese Grand Prix with another performance of his extra class and erased any doubt: He and Red Bull Racing remain the measure of all things.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5