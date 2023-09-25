World Championship title Red Bull Racing: This is how Verstappen is celebrated

Max Verstappen showed everyone in Japan: "I wanted to prove that our weak weekend in Singapore was just the exception to the rule," said the 25-year-old Dutchman in Suzuka, "I was determined to win again and thus secure victory in the Constructors' Cup at the circuit of our engine partner Honda."

No sooner said than done, Max's 48th GP win, his 13th in 16 races in 2023, his second at Suzuka in 2022, this wasn't a victory drive, this was a show of strength, and for that he is being celebrated in the European papers.

Daily Mail, UK

Revenge is best served cold? Evidence gathered in Japan shows Max Verstappen doesn't believe so. No, this was red-hot revenge! He literally burned his opponents on the scorching tarmac at Suzuka.

Guardian, UK

Verstappen wins after a flawless performance without opposition after getting his nose in front from the first corner. Verstappen was in total control, his car was in a class of its own.



BBC, Great Britain

The reigning Verstappen was in his own league again. His driving performance is worthy of one of the best Formula 1 race cars ever built.



Gazzetta dello Sport, Italy

Verstappen is the king of Japan! Singapore is forgotten, Red Bull Racing is world champion. Max was without an opponent from the start. This car is a rocket. But controlling a rocket, check with Sergio Pérez, is not child's play - unless you are Max Verstappen.



La Stampa, Italy

Verstappen takes command again and dominates in Japan. The Dutch world champion rules from start to finish, leaving his opponents no chance and giving his team another treat.



Tuttosport, Italy

The next dominant performance from the Red Bull Racing driver, who leaves only crumbs for his opponents.



AS, Spain

Verstappen gives Red Bull Racing wings! The lights on the grid went out and the McLaren drivers put Verstappen under mighty pressure. Piastri on the inside, Norris on the outside and Max in the middle. But the champion fended off the double attack, kept his first place and ... The end! He won the Japan GP in turn 1.



El Mundo Deportivo, Spain

Max Verstappen cleared everything. Once again he had no opponent. In Suzuka he returned to normality and destroyed his rivals with tremendous ease. The Japan GP was the perfect example of the Dutchman's season: it was a perfect race.



Image, Germany

Thanks to Max Verstappen, Red Bul Racing would lead Team World Championship even without his teammate Sergio Pérez. Because like several times before in the season, Verstappen's stablemate shows an underground performance.



Express, Germany

An irritated Max Verstappen is the best Max Verstappen. After the inexplicable and partly gloatingly commented Red Bull Racing collapse of Singapore, the 25-year-old won the Japanese Grand Prix with another performance of his extra class and erased any doubt: He and Red Bull Racing remain the measure of all things.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



