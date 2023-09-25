Stunning numbers: This is how superior Red Bull Racing is
It is done: Red Bull Racing has won the Constructors' Cup in Formula 1 for the sixth time - in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2022 and now 2023. The successful title defence came earlier than ever before in the history of the premier class, already in the 16th of 22 World Championship rounds.
Some figures underline how strong the Red Bull Racing RB19 race car has been this season, mainly thanks to Max Verstappen.
Pole positions
11 out of 16 (equivalent to 68.8%)
Leading laps
850 out of 962 (88.4%)
Best race laps
9 out of 16 (56.3%)
GP wins
15 out of 16 (93.8%)
Podium finishes
23 out of 32 (71.9%)
Top ten finishes
30 out of 32 (93.75%)
Race laps
1884 out of 1924 (97.9%)
Incredibly, Max Verstappen has scored 400 points in the 16 races so far. His haul alone would mean that Red Bull Racing would be ahead in the Constructors' Cup.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5