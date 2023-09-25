Stunning numbers: This is how superior Red Bull Racing is

Red Bull Racing successfully defended its Constructors' Cup title at the Japanese Grand Prix. Some figures show how dominant the racing team is this season thanks to Max Verstappen.

It is done: Red Bull Racing has won the Constructors' Cup in Formula 1 for the sixth time - in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2022 and now 2023. The successful title defence came earlier than ever before in the history of the premier class, already in the 16th of 22 World Championship rounds.

Some figures underline how strong the Red Bull Racing RB19 race car has been this season, mainly thanks to Max Verstappen.

Pole positions

11 out of 16 (equivalent to 68.8%)

Leading laps

850 out of 962 (88.4%)



Best race laps

9 out of 16 (56.3%)



GP wins

15 out of 16 (93.8%)



Podium finishes

23 out of 32 (71.9%)



Top ten finishes

30 out of 32 (93.75%)



Race laps

1884 out of 1924 (97.9%)



Incredibly, Max Verstappen has scored 400 points in the 16 races so far. His haul alone would mean that Red Bull Racing would be ahead in the Constructors' Cup.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



