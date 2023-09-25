Kevin Magnussen on Sergio Pérez: "Pure desperation".
The differences could not be more extreme at Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen flew to victory with another flawless performance, securing his racing team an early Constructors' Cup win. Sergio Pérez, on the other hand, was trapped at the start, breaking his front wing, and in his race to catch up, the Mexican attacked Haas driver Kevin Magnussen from an impossible position - collision again, car too badly damaged to finish. No championship points.
Pérez also received a five-second penalty from the race stewards for the foul on Magnussen, and it was only because RBR sent the six-time GP winner out on track again briefly to serve the penalty that Sergio avoided a penalty transfer in Qatar.
There was a lot of criticism from Kevin Magnussen after the race: "Pérez ruined my race. He just drove into my car. His attack on me, it was pure desperation. He pushed my car into a spin, I had to pit unscheduled, and of course that was the end of my chance for points."
"It's little consolation that he also ruined everything for himself. The fact is that you can't attack from so far behind. I don't know what he was thinking."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5