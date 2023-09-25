Kevin Magnussen on Sergio Pérez: "Pure desperation".

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez put in a poor performance in Suzuka and failed to score any championship points. Haas driver Kevin Magnussen says of the Mexican: "His attack was pure desperation."

The differences could not be more extreme at Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen flew to victory with another flawless performance, securing his racing team an early Constructors' Cup win. Sergio Pérez, on the other hand, was trapped at the start, breaking his front wing, and in his race to catch up, the Mexican attacked Haas driver Kevin Magnussen from an impossible position - collision again, car too badly damaged to finish. No championship points.

Pérez also received a five-second penalty from the race stewards for the foul on Magnussen, and it was only because RBR sent the six-time GP winner out on track again briefly to serve the penalty that Sergio avoided a penalty transfer in Qatar.

There was a lot of criticism from Kevin Magnussen after the race: "Pérez ruined my race. He just drove into my car. His attack on me, it was pure desperation. He pushed my car into a spin, I had to pit unscheduled, and of course that was the end of my chance for points."

"It's little consolation that he also ruined everything for himself. The fact is that you can't attack from so far behind. I don't know what he was thinking."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5