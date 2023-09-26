Carlos Sainz about Mercedes: "That was hilarious".
Carlos Sainz's victory at the Singapore night GP was one thing above all: very clever. The Ferrari driver secured his second Formula 1 triumph (after Silverstone 2022) with a stroke of tactical genius.
The leading Sainz was intelligent enough to keep the gap to his rival Lando Norris in the McLaren under one second in the final part of the race so that the Englishman could flatten the rear wing of his car. However, Sainz drove so fast at the crucial points of the difficult Singapore track that Norris was unable to launch a decisive attack.
Sainz was thinking more about the advancing Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton than about his buddy Lando. In terms of pure speed, Ferrari and McLaren were inferior to Mercedes at this stage of the race, but because Norris was able to drive with a flat wing, Russell's chase behind his compatriot was over.
The tyres on Russell's Mercedes promptly degraded, in the end George even slid off the track, and Lewis Hamilton couldn't find a recipe to advance any further either. Sainz triumphed.
In the last part of the Japanese GP, the whole thing happened the other way round: Hamilton in 5th place slowed down to let George Russell get closer and to give his British compatriot the opportunity to flatten the Mercedes rear wing, because Russell had to defend himself against Sainz. The difference with the Singapore GP: Carlos still went past.
"It was really hilarious," the 29-year-old Madrilenian told me after the race about Hamilton's approach. "I could see Lewis taking speed out to let Russell move up. But the whole thing didn't work out because I immediately threw myself at George. That was fun to do. But I almost felt my own trick."
Sainz ultimately finished sixth just behind Hamilton, with Russell seventh.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5