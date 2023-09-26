Carlos Sainz about Mercedes: "That was hilarious".

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz secured his victory in Singapore thanks to a tactical masterstroke. He wasn't surprised a week later how that would be used against him in Japan.

Carlos Sainz's victory at the Singapore night GP was one thing above all: very clever. The Ferrari driver secured his second Formula 1 triumph (after Silverstone 2022) with a stroke of tactical genius.

The leading Sainz was intelligent enough to keep the gap to his rival Lando Norris in the McLaren under one second in the final part of the race so that the Englishman could flatten the rear wing of his car. However, Sainz drove so fast at the crucial points of the difficult Singapore track that Norris was unable to launch a decisive attack.

Sainz was thinking more about the advancing Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton than about his buddy Lando. In terms of pure speed, Ferrari and McLaren were inferior to Mercedes at this stage of the race, but because Norris was able to drive with a flat wing, Russell's chase behind his compatriot was over.

The tyres on Russell's Mercedes promptly degraded, in the end George even slid off the track, and Lewis Hamilton couldn't find a recipe to advance any further either. Sainz triumphed.

In the last part of the Japanese GP, the whole thing happened the other way round: Hamilton in 5th place slowed down to let George Russell get closer and to give his British compatriot the opportunity to flatten the Mercedes rear wing, because Russell had to defend himself against Sainz. The difference with the Singapore GP: Carlos still went past.



"It was really hilarious," the 29-year-old Madrilenian told me after the race about Hamilton's approach. "I could see Lewis taking speed out to let Russell move up. But the whole thing didn't work out because I immediately threw myself at George. That was fun to do. But I almost felt my own trick."



Sainz ultimately finished sixth just behind Hamilton, with Russell seventh.





