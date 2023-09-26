Charles Leclerc: Max Verstappen mistaken for Pérez
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Monegasque Charles Leclerc admitted after the traditional Japanese GP: He thought he was claiming a podium for Ferrari in Suzuka - because he mixed up the two Red Bull Racing cars. And that's what happened.
Leclerc: "I saw a Red Bull Racing race car slowing down at the exit of turn 14, I think it was during the virtual safety car phase. He almost stopped on the left, we all passed him, and my mind went ¬- Max Verstappen is out! I thought I was now behind the two McLaren in third place."
"It was all a bit confusing. To be precise, I believed for quite a while that Max was no longer in the race. It wasn't until the last lap that I briefly looked at the tower at the start and finish, where the standings are displayed, and that's when I saw that I was still in fourth place."
"In the end, everything went as expected, with Max as the winner and the strong McLaren behind. More than fourth place was not possible for Ferrari on this day."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5