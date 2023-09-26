Toyota return to Formula 1: Lukewarm denial

During the Japan GP weekend, McLaren announced: 29-year-old Ryo Hirakawa will be signed as a reserve driver. He already sat in the race simulator.

The versatile Hirakawa won the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022 alongside Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley with Toyota and the World Endurance Championship in the same year, he currently leads the World Endurance Championship hypercar standings, he was Japanese SuperGT champion in 2017 and overall runner-up in Super Formula 2020, the top single-seater class in Japan. Hirakawa also captured titles in Japanese Formula 3 (2012) and Porsche Cup (also 2012).

Clearly, fans and experts are asking the question: Why is McLaren signing a Toyota works racing driver of all people? And when Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda appeared in McLaren's guest area at the Suzuka Circuit, it didn't take long before there was talk of a Formula One return for Toyota when the premier class comes with changed engine regulations from 2026.

Toyota took part in the Formula 1 World Championship from Australia 2002 to Abu Dhabi 2009, but never managed to win in 139 World Championship rounds. Best result: five second places. In 2005, the Japanese finished fourth in the Constructors' Cup. At the beginning of November 2009, Toyota announced its withdrawal from the premier class. The Formula 1 car built for 2010 was never used.

Toyota also worked with the Williams team as an engine supplier, with Kazuki Nakajima (son of former Honda F1 driver Satoru Nakajima) at the wheel for three years. Kazuki remained closely associated with Toyota, becoming Super Formula champion twice and winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times and the 2018/2019 World Endurance Championship title alongside Fernando Alonso and Sébastien Buemi.



At the end of 2021, Nakajima, now 38, hung up his helmet and joined the management of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, who are involved in the World Endurance Championship for the group.



Nakajima says in the Suzuka Circuit paddock when asked if Toyota is planning a Formula One return: "At the moment, it's a clear no. This is just about giving a driver the opportunity to get his foot in the F1 door. But of course you can think about anything, and there are plenty of rumours. Who knows what the future holds." So it's a no with the back door open.



Nakajima continued, "McLaren has been working with Toyota for some time, as part of work in the wind tunnel in Cologne. So the team is no stranger to us. The trigger for all this was an enquiry from the English. And group boss Toyoda believes you should never deny a driver a Formula One opportunity."



Nakajima does not think that Ryo, at 29, is a little old for the role of Formula One debutant. "Sometimes age plays a secondary role, just look at Fernando Alonso. It's more about timing than age. Ryo has gained a lot of experience in different classes, the timing is right for him to enter Formula One."





