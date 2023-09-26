Jessica Hawkins: In Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin

Christmas has already come in September for Jessica Hawkins this year: The 28-year-old from Headley (South of England) drove an Aston Martin AMR21 at the Hungaroring, with which Sebastian Vettel competed in the Formula 1 World Championship two years ago and took the last podium of his GP career, finishing third in Baku.

Jessica Hawkins has worked as a development driver and brand ambassador for Aston Martin since 2021. The former British karting champion is the first woman in a Formula One race car since Colombian Tatiana Calderón in 2018 with Sauber (signed as a test driver in 2018 until 2021).

Hawkins drove the Aston Martin AMR21-Mercedes with which reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will complete a development programme on various Formula 1 circuits in 2023.

Jessica Hawkins: "A big thank you to the team for this opportunity. I knew months ago that I'd get to drive Formula 1 and it wasn't easy to keep it to myself."

"Acceleration and deceleration in a GP race car are breathtaking. I had dreamed of being able to drive such a car for a long time, and I'm proud of how I managed this task."



Robert Sattler, Head of Development Programme at Aston Martin F1: "Jessica exceeded our expectations. We were a bit unlucky with the weather as it started to rain after an installation lap. When she went back on track, the track was still damp."



"Jessica picked up the pace step by step and effortlessly mastered the complexities of a GP race car. Her statements about the car were accurate and in line with the data."



Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack: "Jessica had spent hours in the simulator preparing for the event and approached her task with amazing maturity. She was quick on the pace and showed a nice rhythm on the track. This is an important step in her development and we hope to get her back in the car soon."



What lap times Jessica Hawkins achieved as measured against Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich has not been disclosed by Aston Martin.





Women in Formula 1

Hand on heart - do you remember the last time a woman took part in a Formula 1 practice session? It was Susie Wolff in 2015 with Williams. Or when before that a woman tried to qualify for a Grand Prix? It was Giovanna Amati in 1992 with Brabham. For the time being, the last woman to start was Lella Lombardi at the Österreichring in 1976.



Yet there are countless girls and young women who defy their male rivals in karting and beyond. The talent is there, it's just not being specifically promoted - that was the conviction of the FIA and Ferrari a few years ago. The FIA had long since founded the "Girls on Track" initiative to support twelve- to fifteen-year-old girls, then it entered into a partnership with Ferrari.



Today, there are two women in Ferrari's drivers' academy: Maya Weug (19) from Spain and Aurelia Nobels (16), who was born in Boston (USA) to Belgian parents and grew up in Brazil; a third will join them at the end of 2023.



During last year's 2022 Formula One season finale, Formula One officials announced the creation of the so-called "F1 Academy". In 2023, only female racing drivers who aspire to a professional career will compete in this series. The series is intended to help promote female racing talent more specifically in the direction of promotion to Formula 4, 3 and 2. In 2024, it is even planned that each Formula 1 team will nominate a girl for the series.

For Aston Martin, this will be Jessica Hawkins.



In the 2023 championship, Marta Garcia (23) from Spain is leading after 18 rounds, ahead of Léna Bühler (26) from Switzerland and Hamda Al Qubaisi (21) from the United Arab Emirates.



1958/1959: Maria Teresa de Filippis (I) - 3 GP (10th in Belgium 1958)

1974-1976: Lella Lombardi (I) - 12 GP (6th in Spain)

1976/1978: Divina Galica (GB) - 0 GP (failed to qualify three times)

1980: Desiré Wilson (ZA) - 0 GP (one time not qualified)

1992: Giovanna Amati (I) - 0 GP (three times not qualified)

2002: Sarah Fisher (USA) - 0 GP (only demo ride in Indianapolis)

2005: Katherine Legge (GB) - 0 GP (test with Minardi)

2011/2012: María de Villota (E) - 0 GP (tests and demo rides with Renault and Marussia)

2012-2015: Susie Wolff (GB) - 0 GP (tests and practice with Williams)

2014: Simona De Silvestro (CH) - 0 GP (tests with Sauber)

2015: Carmen Jordá (E) - 0 GP (development driver with Lotus, no tests)

2018-2021: Tatiana Calderón (COL) - 0 GP (tests with Sauber)

2023: Jessica Hawkins (GB) - 0 GP (development driver with Aston Martin)



