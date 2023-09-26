Oscar Piastri on Verstappen: "Like Senna and Prost".

A few seconds after the start of the Japanese Grand Prix, the fans held their breath: there was a crash between Alex Albon (Williams) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), collision also between Carlos Sainz, Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton, and there could easily have been a crash at the front at the same time.

Max Verstappen remembers: "At the start it was a bit too close for my taste. Piastri had a good start and attacked on my right, but Norris had an even better start and attacked on the left. All of a sudden I found myself between both McLaren and I thought - blimey, I'm running out of space here! I had to defend myself quite robustly in the first and second corners."

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who ended up third behind Verstappen and Norris, says of those seconds: "I was in the perfect position to stage a re-enactment of the Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost grid collision."

As a reminder, in 1989 the then McLaren drivers Senna and Prost had collided in the chicane at Suzuka. Prost retired, Senna drove on but was disqualified after his victory, sensing that one-time FIA boss Jean-Marie Balestre was securing the title for his French compatriot Prost.



A year later, Prost now at Ferrari, McLaren star Senna cleared his rival shortly after the start. He later admitted to having done it on purpose, as revenge for 1989.



Piastri: "It flashed through my mind what had happened between Senna and Prost back then. I had made a good start, but then I was a bit too greedy on the accelerator and couldn't get my car nose in front of Max's. I saw out of the corner of my eye how Max was driving. I saw out of the corner of my eye Lando moving up and guessed he might try the outside."



"Eventually I realised it wasn't going to be enough against Max, so I eased off the throttle - better to be third than risk an accident and throw away a good result."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5