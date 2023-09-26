Oscar Piastri on Verstappen: "Like Senna and Prost".
A few seconds after the start of the Japanese Grand Prix, the fans held their breath: there was a crash between Alex Albon (Williams) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), collision also between Carlos Sainz, Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton, and there could easily have been a crash at the front at the same time.
Max Verstappen remembers: "At the start it was a bit too close for my taste. Piastri had a good start and attacked on my right, but Norris had an even better start and attacked on the left. All of a sudden I found myself between both McLaren and I thought - blimey, I'm running out of space here! I had to defend myself quite robustly in the first and second corners."
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who ended up third behind Verstappen and Norris, says of those seconds: "I was in the perfect position to stage a re-enactment of the Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost grid collision."
As a reminder, in 1989 the then McLaren drivers Senna and Prost had collided in the chicane at Suzuka. Prost retired, Senna drove on but was disqualified after his victory, sensing that one-time FIA boss Jean-Marie Balestre was securing the title for his French compatriot Prost.
A year later, Prost now at Ferrari, McLaren star Senna cleared his rival shortly after the start. He later admitted to having done it on purpose, as revenge for 1989.
Piastri: "It flashed through my mind what had happened between Senna and Prost back then. I had made a good start, but then I was a bit too greedy on the accelerator and couldn't get my car nose in front of Max's. I saw out of the corner of my eye how Max was driving. I saw out of the corner of my eye Lando moving up and guessed he might try the outside."
"Eventually I realised it wasn't going to be enough against Max, so I eased off the throttle - better to be third than risk an accident and throw away a good result."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5