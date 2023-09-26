Tim Schenken is 80: Only Australian at Ferrari

Oscar Piastri took his first podium in F1 at the 2023 Japanese GP, finishing third. The second Australian on an F1 podium was Tim Schenken in 1971, who turned 80 this 26 September.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri (22) finished third in the Japanese Grand Prix and became the sixth Australian to take the podium in Formula 1 (after Jack Brabham, Tim Schenken, Alan Jones, Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo).

Tim Schenken will have been pleased at home in Australia: He also finished third in a Formula 1 World Championship race, in 1971 at the Austrian Grand Prix, in a car driven by his compatriot Jack Brabham; Schenken finished behind Jo Siffert and Emerson Fittipaldi.

On this 26 September 2023, Tim Schenken has turned 80. The Australian from Gordon (state of New South Wales) was one of the most versatile racing drivers of the 1960s and 1970s, appearing in Formula One from 1970 to 1974, in a total of 34 Grands Prix.

Schenken filled in for Frank Williams after the fatal accident of Piers Courage, but never finished with the De Tomaso. He drove for the Brabham team in 1971 and achieved his best GP result with third place in Austria - in that season he finished 14th in the World Championship. For the 1972 season he changed to the team of John Surtees, but could only score points in the first race in Argentina, when he finished fifth.

For 1973 he could not find a regular place in the Grand Prix field, he only drove in Canada as a substitute for Frank Williams. One year later he muddled around with the bad Trojan race car (tenth in Belgium and Austria), at the end of the season Lotus got him, but Schenken could not qualify for the race. That was the end of his GP career.



The British Formula 3 Champion of 1968 celebrated his greatest successes in sports cars: With Ferrari he triumphed in 1972 alongside Ronnie Peterson in Buenos Aires and on the awe-inspiring Nürburgring-Nordschleife in the 1000 km race, he finished second in four endurance classics and third in another two.



How did Tim come to Ferrari back then?



Schenken remembers: "Before the Monza GP in 1971, an Italian woman approached me and said that if I was interested in driving for Ferrari, I should drop by the Ferrari truck after practice. I thought Emerson Fittipaldi or Ronnie Peterson were having a joke on me. But I went anyway."



"The team manager at the time, Peter Schetty, took me to a little restaurant and there was really Enzo Ferrari sitting there. I signed for nine endurance races. I asked for £2000 per race (about 30,000 euros in today's money, the ed.) and Ferrari immediately agreed."



Schenken remained in demand and successful as a touring and sports car driver. In 1974, together with New Zealander Howden Ganley, he founded the racing car company Tiga, and the Sports 2000 racers in particular sold like the proverbial hot cakes.



At an age when other people have long since retired, Tim Schenken enjoyed years of retirement: he worked as race director of the Australian V8 Supercar Series and as race director at the Australian GP in Melbourne.





