Father of Sergio Pérez: "Verstappen drives differently".
Sergio Pérez had a weak GP weekend in Japan and failed to score points for the second time in 2023 after Monaco (16th place).
After a strong start to the season (two wins and two second places in the first five races), Pérez is trailing soon-to-be triple world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing. The crux of the matter was the Miami GP, where "Checo" started from pole position, Max only from 9th on the grid, and then Verstappen drove everything into the ground and won.
As of Miami, Max Verstappen has won eleven of twelve Grands Prix, Pérez none. And of course, the 33-year-old GP veteran Pérez has to put up with criticism after the poor performance in Suzuka. But everything has its limits, as his father Antonio Pérez Garibay finds.
"My son has been a constant for years, it's not by chance that he's the only Latin American in Formula One," Pérez senior told Mexican sports platform Esto. "I admit that he struggles with the car in 2023. But Verstappen just drives differently. Max likes to feel a lot of grip on the front axle, and that's what this year's car conveys, whereas Checo needs to feel the rear well to be fast."
"In the end, Sergio has been hired to secure the team behind Verstappen. There can only be one champion and Checo knows that and he respects that. But if he changed teams, he would only be fourth or fifth."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5