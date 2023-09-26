Father of Sergio Pérez: "Verstappen drives differently".

Mexican Sergio Pérez has a tough time against champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing. An attempt at an explanation from Antonio Pérez Garibay, the father of the six-time GP winner.

Sergio Pérez had a weak GP weekend in Japan and failed to score points for the second time in 2023 after Monaco (16th place).

After a strong start to the season (two wins and two second places in the first five races), Pérez is trailing soon-to-be triple world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing. The crux of the matter was the Miami GP, where "Checo" started from pole position, Max only from 9th on the grid, and then Verstappen drove everything into the ground and won.

As of Miami, Max Verstappen has won eleven of twelve Grands Prix, Pérez none. And of course, the 33-year-old GP veteran Pérez has to put up with criticism after the poor performance in Suzuka. But everything has its limits, as his father Antonio Pérez Garibay finds.

"My son has been a constant for years, it's not by chance that he's the only Latin American in Formula One," Pérez senior told Mexican sports platform Esto. "I admit that he struggles with the car in 2023. But Verstappen just drives differently. Max likes to feel a lot of grip on the front axle, and that's what this year's car conveys, whereas Checo needs to feel the rear well to be fast."



"In the end, Sergio has been hired to secure the team behind Verstappen. There can only be one champion and Checo knows that and he respects that. But if he changed teams, he would only be fourth or fifth."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



