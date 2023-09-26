Las Vegas GP: Technicians are worried

Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas in mid-November, for the first time since 1982. The race will be held late on Saturday night. That worries the F1 technicians - it can get below ten degrees at night.

The usual complaints from drivers and engineers about tyres are: The rollers get too hot and wear too much. At the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix (18 November), the problem at the floodlit race could be a completely different one - at this time of year, temperatures at ten degrees at night are normal, and it is not uncommon for it to cool down to just a few degrees. Qualifying on Friday will take place at midnight, race start on Saturday evening is local at 22.00.

It's proving very tricky to get the Pirelli tyres into the best working window in 2023 anyway, but Las Vegas is a whole different ball game.

"Everything will depend on how cold it really is," says Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' chief engineer. "If the track temperature is in the single digits, then we can get a rough idea of what we're in for based on the winter tests in Spain. Then it will be very, very difficult to get the tyres properly warm. We could experience a lot of graining."

Time and again, the dreaded phenomenon of "graining" leaves drivers and engineers perplexed. Graining is when a car starts to slip and small grains of rubber form on the tyre tread. The graining can disappear after a few laps if the driver is careful. But it can also get worse and worse, so bad that a tyre change becomes essential. Graining is caused by an interaction of driving style, track surface, set-up, fuel load and tyre compound.



Sometimes the rubber beads are ground away and the tyre recovers because the tyre surface is clean again. Sometimes, however, so much rubber is gone that the tyre just can't recover. The cars influence the behaviour of the rollers differently, and the track layout also plays a role.