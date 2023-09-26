Best GP teams: Red Bull Racing catches up rapidly

Max Verstappen secured another Constructors' Cup win for Red Bull Racing with his victory in Japan. No other racing team has been so successful so quickly. RBR is catching up significantly in all the leaderboards.

Red Bull Racing entered the premier class in 2005, four years later Sebastian Vettel won for the first time in China for the team from Milton Keynes, now there are already 257 trophies from the top three from 363 appearances, plus 93 best race laps and 92 pole positions. No GP racing team has achieved so much in such a short time since its debut.

By comparison, in the same period, from China 2009 to Japan 2023, proud Ferrari, Formula One's most successful racing team, managed only 34 wins.

In 18 years of Formula One racing, RBR has won six Constructors' Cups and so far six Drivers' World Championship titles (Sebastian Vettel 2010 to 2013, Max Verstappen 2021 and 2022). From this period, Ferrari can only boast two brand titles (2007 and 2008) and one drivers' world championship title (2007 with Kimi Räikkönen).

Mercedes-Benz competed in the premier class back in the 1950s and officially returned in 2012. As Formula 1 entered the turbo-hybrid era, the brand with the star dominated for years, predominantly thanks to outstanding engines: Eight Constructors' titles in a row, from 2014 to 2021, 112 victories in that span (the Constructors' Cup has only existed since 1958).

During the Mercedes dominance from 2014 onwards, Red Bull Racing had to make do with partner Renault, who had slept through the step into the new engine era. Only with partner Honda did things start to look up for RBR.



Now Red Bull Racing is making significant gains in all the rankings. Here is a brief overview of where RBR stands compared to legendary racing teams.



GP appearances

1st Ferrari 1068

2nd McLaren 940

3rd Williams 821

4th Lotus 606

5th Tyrrell 430

6th Renault 400

7th Brabham 394

8th Sauber 373

9th Red Bull Racing 363

10th Minardi 340



Pole positions

1st Ferrari 246

2nd McLaren 156

3rd Mercedes 137

4. Williams 128

5th Lotus 107

6th Red Bull Racing 92

7th Renault 51

8th Brabham 39

9. Benetton 15

10th Tyrrell 10



Fastest race laps

1. Ferrari 259

2nd McLaren 163

3rd Williams 133

4th Mercedes 104

5th Red Bull Racing 93

6th Lotus 76

7th Brabham 41

8th Benetton 36

9th Renault 33

10th Tyrrell 20



Wins

1. Ferrari 243

2nd McLaren 183

3rd Mercedes 125

4. Williams 114

5th Red Bull Racing 107

6th Lotus 81

7th Brabham 35

8th Renault 35

9th Benetton 27

10th Tyrrell 23



Podium finishes

1st Ferrari 803

2nd McLaren 499

3rd Williams 313

4th Mercedes 287

5th Red Bull Racing 257

6th Lotus 197

7th Brabham 124

8th Renault 103

9th Benetton 102

10th Tyrrell 77



Wins in the Constructors' Cup

1. Ferrari 16

2. Williams 9

3rd McLaren 8

4th Mercedes 8

5. Lotus 7

6th Red Bull Racing 6

7. Cooper 2

Brabham 2

9. Renault 2

10th Vanwall 1

11. BRM 1

12. Matra 1

13. tyrrell 1

14. Benetton 1

15. BrawnGP 1



