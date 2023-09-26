Best GP teams: Red Bull Racing catches up rapidly
Red Bull Racing entered the premier class in 2005, four years later Sebastian Vettel won for the first time in China for the team from Milton Keynes, now there are already 257 trophies from the top three from 363 appearances, plus 93 best race laps and 92 pole positions. No GP racing team has achieved so much in such a short time since its debut.
By comparison, in the same period, from China 2009 to Japan 2023, proud Ferrari, Formula One's most successful racing team, managed only 34 wins.
In 18 years of Formula One racing, RBR has won six Constructors' Cups and so far six Drivers' World Championship titles (Sebastian Vettel 2010 to 2013, Max Verstappen 2021 and 2022). From this period, Ferrari can only boast two brand titles (2007 and 2008) and one drivers' world championship title (2007 with Kimi Räikkönen).
Mercedes-Benz competed in the premier class back in the 1950s and officially returned in 2012. As Formula 1 entered the turbo-hybrid era, the brand with the star dominated for years, predominantly thanks to outstanding engines: Eight Constructors' titles in a row, from 2014 to 2021, 112 victories in that span (the Constructors' Cup has only existed since 1958).
During the Mercedes dominance from 2014 onwards, Red Bull Racing had to make do with partner Renault, who had slept through the step into the new engine era. Only with partner Honda did things start to look up for RBR.
Now Red Bull Racing is making significant gains in all the rankings. Here is a brief overview of where RBR stands compared to legendary racing teams.
GP appearances
1st Ferrari 1068
2nd McLaren 940
3rd Williams 821
4th Lotus 606
5th Tyrrell 430
6th Renault 400
7th Brabham 394
8th Sauber 373
9th Red Bull Racing 363
10th Minardi 340
Pole positions
1st Ferrari 246
2nd McLaren 156
3rd Mercedes 137
4. Williams 128
5th Lotus 107
6th Red Bull Racing 92
7th Renault 51
8th Brabham 39
9. Benetton 15
10th Tyrrell 10
Fastest race laps
1. Ferrari 259
2nd McLaren 163
3rd Williams 133
4th Mercedes 104
5th Red Bull Racing 93
6th Lotus 76
7th Brabham 41
8th Benetton 36
9th Renault 33
10th Tyrrell 20
Wins
1. Ferrari 243
2nd McLaren 183
3rd Mercedes 125
4. Williams 114
5th Red Bull Racing 107
6th Lotus 81
7th Brabham 35
8th Renault 35
9th Benetton 27
10th Tyrrell 23
Podium finishes
1st Ferrari 803
2nd McLaren 499
3rd Williams 313
4th Mercedes 287
5th Red Bull Racing 257
6th Lotus 197
7th Brabham 124
8th Renault 103
9th Benetton 102
10th Tyrrell 77
Wins in the Constructors' Cup
1. Ferrari 16
2. Williams 9
3rd McLaren 8
4th Mercedes 8
5. Lotus 7
6th Red Bull Racing 6
7. Cooper 2
Brabham 2
9. Renault 2
10th Vanwall 1
11. BRM 1
12. Matra 1
13. tyrrell 1
14. Benetton 1
15. BrawnGP 1