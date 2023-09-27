George Russell (Mercedes): FIA penalties pointless?
In modern Formula 1, anyone who bumps into an opponent or overtakes a rival off the track and thus gains a place without permission often receives a five-second penalty. This is either served at the following pit stop or - if the driver does not have to change tyres - added to his race time.
The rule-makers can vary the amount of the penalty: A ten-second penalty is also possible, up to a stop-and-go penalty, if the driver has to come into the pits (without being allowed to change tyres) and serve the penalty there. In between is the drive-through penalty, when the driver has to roll through the pit lane once and then rejoin the field. Time loss between 20 and 30 seconds, depending on the track.
The only thing is: we have repeatedly seen it happen that a driver gains a big enough lead over his pursuers so that a five- or even ten-second penalty remains without a loss of place and thus no longer makes sense.
Englishman George Russell is one of the directors of the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers' Association). His word carries weight with his fellow drivers and also with the FIA, the world governing body for motor sport. And the winner of the 2022 São Paulo GP would have an idea of how a penalty would really hurt.
Russell in Japan in a media round: "In principle, the penalty should always be proportionate to the offence. But I think if the foul is serious, then it should be punished more severely than just a five-second penalty. We have the means of the drive-through penalty and maybe we should use it more often."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5