George Russell (Mercedes): FIA penalties pointless?

Time and again, we see that a time penalty imposed by the race stewards has no consequences and thus becomes meaningless. Mercedes driver George Russell has a suggestion.

In modern Formula 1, anyone who bumps into an opponent or overtakes a rival off the track and thus gains a place without permission often receives a five-second penalty. This is either served at the following pit stop or - if the driver does not have to change tyres - added to his race time.

The rule-makers can vary the amount of the penalty: A ten-second penalty is also possible, up to a stop-and-go penalty, if the driver has to come into the pits (without being allowed to change tyres) and serve the penalty there. In between is the drive-through penalty, when the driver has to roll through the pit lane once and then rejoin the field. Time loss between 20 and 30 seconds, depending on the track.

The only thing is: we have repeatedly seen it happen that a driver gains a big enough lead over his pursuers so that a five- or even ten-second penalty remains without a loss of place and thus no longer makes sense.

Englishman George Russell is one of the directors of the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers' Association). His word carries weight with his fellow drivers and also with the FIA, the world governing body for motor sport. And the winner of the 2022 São Paulo GP would have an idea of how a penalty would really hurt.

Russell in Japan in a media round: "In principle, the penalty should always be proportionate to the offence. But I think if the foul is serious, then it should be punished more severely than just a five-second penalty. We have the means of the drive-through penalty and maybe we should use it more often."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



