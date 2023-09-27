Timo Glock about Sergio Pérez: "Mentally down".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
With win number 13 (in 16 Grands Prix) in Japan, Max Verstappen has secured an early Constructors' Cup victory for his Red Bull Racing team. This also commands a lot of respect from 91-time GP participant Timo Glock.
The former Toyota works driver, who finished tenth in the 2008 and 2010 World Championships, now works as a GP pundit for his colleagues at Sky in Germany and says in his review of the Suzuka race: "Winning the title at this early stage in the season proves once again the incredible dominance of Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. The fact that Max could have won the team championship with his points alone says it all. I think we've seen many years where teams have dominated, but RBR have gone one better this season."
"The way Red Bull Racing successfully defended the title is extremely impressive. The racing team has made almost no mistakes, is always on top strategically and has had no significant technical problems, so you can only take your hat off."
But the 41-year-old from Lindenfels also says: "Sergio Pérez has fallen off extremely after a good start to the season. He doesn't even stand a chance against Verstappen anymore, and bit by bit his limits have been shown to him more and more, which is why he must be pretty much mentally down. Some of the mistakes the Mexican is making are incomprehensible given his experience and put him in a difficult position."
"Nevertheless, Red Bull Racing has clearly said that Pérez will continue to sit alongside Verstappen next year. They are lining up certain drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda who could take over if Sergio doesn't do a good job next year either, which would probably not put him in a good position if his contract is renewed."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5