Timo Glock about Sergio Pérez: "Mentally down".

With win number 13 (in 16 Grands Prix) in Japan, Max Verstappen has secured an early Constructors' Cup victory for his Red Bull Racing team. This also commands a lot of respect from 91-time GP participant Timo Glock.

The former Toyota works driver, who finished tenth in the 2008 and 2010 World Championships, now works as a GP pundit for his colleagues at Sky in Germany and says in his review of the Suzuka race: "Winning the title at this early stage in the season proves once again the incredible dominance of Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. The fact that Max could have won the team championship with his points alone says it all. I think we've seen many years where teams have dominated, but RBR have gone one better this season."

"The way Red Bull Racing successfully defended the title is extremely impressive. The racing team has made almost no mistakes, is always on top strategically and has had no significant technical problems, so you can only take your hat off."

But the 41-year-old from Lindenfels also says: "Sergio Pérez has fallen off extremely after a good start to the season. He doesn't even stand a chance against Verstappen anymore, and bit by bit his limits have been shown to him more and more, which is why he must be pretty much mentally down. Some of the mistakes the Mexican is making are incomprehensible given his experience and put him in a difficult position."



"Nevertheless, Red Bull Racing has clearly said that Pérez will continue to sit alongside Verstappen next year. They are lining up certain drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda who could take over if Sergio doesn't do a good job next year either, which would probably not put him in a good position if his contract is renewed."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



