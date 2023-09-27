Fernando Alonso in Japan: Unbelievable reaction time

Every now and then, Formula 1 displays a driver's reaction time to the lights going out after the GP start. In the case of Fernando Alonso, it was just 0.27 seconds in Suzuka!

Even at the age of 42, Fernando Alonso is fully on his game. This was also evident during the broadcast of the Japanese Grand Prix. After the start of the race at the Suzuka Circuit, Formula 1 showed how quickly the Spaniard reacted to the lights going out.

As a reminder: at the start of a Formula 1 race, five red lights come on at intervals of one second. When all five lights of the traffic light are red, the race is released by all lights going out, this can be at intervals between three tenths of a second and three seconds after the fifth light comes on. The exact time is determined at random. All this is done automatically.

Result in Japan: The reaction time of the Aston Martin star was only 0.27 seconds.

The official record since this figure was collected is 0.201 seconds, set by then Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in Austria in 2017.

However, the FIA rules body classifies any figure below 0.2 seconds as a jump start; because it is argued that no driver could react that quickly, so disengaging at such an early stage must be down to speculation.



The F1 graphic at Suzuka also showed that Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin accelerated to 100 km/h in 2.73 seconds and to 200 km/h in 5.2 seconds.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5