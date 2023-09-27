Fernando Alonso in Japan: Unbelievable reaction time
Even at the age of 42, Fernando Alonso is fully on his game. This was also evident during the broadcast of the Japanese Grand Prix. After the start of the race at the Suzuka Circuit, Formula 1 showed how quickly the Spaniard reacted to the lights going out.
As a reminder: at the start of a Formula 1 race, five red lights come on at intervals of one second. When all five lights of the traffic light are red, the race is released by all lights going out, this can be at intervals between three tenths of a second and three seconds after the fifth light comes on. The exact time is determined at random. All this is done automatically.
Result in Japan: The reaction time of the Aston Martin star was only 0.27 seconds.
The official record since this figure was collected is 0.201 seconds, set by then Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in Austria in 2017.
However, the FIA rules body classifies any figure below 0.2 seconds as a jump start; because it is argued that no driver could react that quickly, so disengaging at such an early stage must be down to speculation.
The F1 graphic at Suzuka also showed that Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin accelerated to 100 km/h in 2.73 seconds and to 200 km/h in 5.2 seconds.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5