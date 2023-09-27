Penalties because of engines: These drivers must tremble

SPEEDWEEKipedia: Readers ask, we find the answer. Today: The pilots are only allowed to use a limited number of engine parts in a season. Who has already reached the limit?

In loose order, we answer questions from our readers in the form of "SPEEDWEEKipedia". This time Kevin Strittmatter from Zurich wants to know: "The FIA has limited the number of engine parts a driver can use during the season. Can you show where the drivers currently stand in terms of parts used, six GP weekends before the end of the season?"

Gladly. First of all, a reminder - in the premier class, four power units are allowed per driver per season. According to Article 28.2 of the Sporting Regulations, these are in detail:

4 internal combustion engines (ICE)

4 MGU-H (motor generation unit heat, electrical generator at the turbocharger,

4 MGU-K (motor generation unit kinetic, electrical generator for braking energy)

4 turbochargers

2 batteries

2 control electronics units

8 exhaust systems

In terms of penalties, the following is stipulated: Should a driver use more engine components than permitted, he will be threatened with a shift in the starting grid according to Article 28.3, by ten grid positions for the first additional element (if, for example, a fifth combustion engine is due), by five grid positions for each further additional element (if even these five are not enough).

If a driver is penalised more than 15 grid positions on a weekend due to the installation of new engine parts, then he automatically has to start from the very back.

At the Suzuka weekend, the Autosport World Federation published the updated list of engine parts already in use. This shows that many drivers, including world champion Max Verstappen, have reached the permitted limit for most engine elements. If they have to be changed from now on, there will be a penalty. Verstappen, for example, only has leeway with the exhaust system.

Some drivers whose numbers are above the permitted values have already had penalty transfers.



Permitted limit 2023

Engine, Turbo, MGU-H, MGU-K, Battery, Control Unit, Exhaust

4-4-4-4-2-2-8



Max Verstappen

4-4-4-4-2-2-5



Sergio Pérez

4-4-4-4-3-3-5



Charles Leclerc

4-4-4-4-3-4-6



Carlos Sainz

4-4-4-4-2-2-5



George Russell

4-4-4-4-2-2-4



Lewis Hamilton

4-4-4-4-2-2-5



Esteban Ocon

4-4-4-4-2-2-6



Pierre Gasly

4-4-4-4-2-2-5



Lando Norris

4-3-3-3-2-2-6



Oscar Piastri

4-4-4-4-2-2-5



Valtteri Bottas

4-4-4-4-2-2-6



Guanyu Zhou

5-5-5-4-2-3-6



Fernando Alonso

4-4-4-4-2-2-4



Lance Stroll

4-4-4-4-2-2-4



Kevin Magnussen

5-5-5-3-3-3-6



Nico Hülkenberg

5-5-5-5-2-3-6



Yuki Tsunoda

4-4-4-4-2-2-5



Liam Lawson

4-4-4-4-3-3-5



Alex Albon

4-4-4-4-2-2-5



Logan Sargeant

4-4-4-4-2-2-5