Fred Vasseur (Ferrari) to McLaren: Snowball effect

Ferrari and McLaren have scored a lot of points from the last two World Championship rounds in Singapore and Japan: 57 each, more than World Championship leader Red Bull Racing (40). Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur assesses the situation.

Red Bull Racing dominates the 2023 Formula One World Championship and has won the Constructors' Cup again with Max Verstappen's victory in Suzuka. But because RBR weakened in Singapore, Ferrari and McLaren have scored more points in the Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix (57) than world champion Red Bull Racing (40). We wanted to know from Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur in Suzuka what he thought of the balance of power.

"McLaren's strong performance in Japan is no surprise to me," said the Frenchman after finishing 2nd (Lando Norris) and 4th (Oscar Piastri) in Suzuka. "McLaren had huge problems at the beginning of the season, but people may have forgotten that they were already on the second row of the grid in Spain."

"McLaren have undoubtedly stepped up, but it's not always about the pure potential of a car or whether a track suits one race car better or another. For me, it's also about drivability: if you take a step forward with your car, that automatically helps the drivers too, because they can get more confident in the car. It's a snowball effect."

"As far as we are concerned, we have made significant progress in terms of tyre management. In the first part of the season, we had greater tyre wear than our opponents. Then we specifically developed and worked on the set-up so that our drivers could keep the rollers alive for longer. This work is now paying off.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5