Fred Vasseur (Ferrari) to McLaren: Snowball effect
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Red Bull Racing dominates the 2023 Formula One World Championship and has won the Constructors' Cup again with Max Verstappen's victory in Suzuka. But because RBR weakened in Singapore, Ferrari and McLaren have scored more points in the Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix (57) than world champion Red Bull Racing (40). We wanted to know from Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur in Suzuka what he thought of the balance of power.
"McLaren's strong performance in Japan is no surprise to me," said the Frenchman after finishing 2nd (Lando Norris) and 4th (Oscar Piastri) in Suzuka. "McLaren had huge problems at the beginning of the season, but people may have forgotten that they were already on the second row of the grid in Spain."
"McLaren have undoubtedly stepped up, but it's not always about the pure potential of a car or whether a track suits one race car better or another. For me, it's also about drivability: if you take a step forward with your car, that automatically helps the drivers too, because they can get more confident in the car. It's a snowball effect."
"As far as we are concerned, we have made significant progress in terms of tyre management. In the first part of the season, we had greater tyre wear than our opponents. Then we specifically developed and worked on the set-up so that our drivers could keep the rollers alive for longer. This work is now paying off.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5