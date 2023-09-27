Adrian Newey: Remorse about Ferrari, Hamilton and Alonso

Max Verstappen will almost certainly secure his third consecutive world championship title in Qatar at the beginning of October. With his 48th Grand Prix triumph, the 25-year-old Dutchman has already clinched everything for his Red Bull Racing team - sixth victory in the Constructors' Cup.

At the same time, Verstappen's success in Japan was another milestone in the fabulous career of 64-year-old race car designer Adrian Newey. For the 207th time in the premier class, a racer for which Newey is responsible has won.

The quiet Briton says: "Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being an engineer and working in motorsport. When I got my first job in the motorsport business as an engineer and got paid my first wage, that was a real highlight."

"Everything else was a bonus," added the modest Briton. And he admitted that while he enjoys his job, an end is in sight. "I'm lucky enough to do what I've always wanted to do and I enjoy my job. As long as Red Bull is happy and I continue to enjoy it, I'll keep going."

The career of the man who prefers to stand at the drawing board than sit in front of the computer screen is unparalleled. But clearly there are some regrets Newey has, as he tells Formula One podcast Beyond The Grid. For example, Adrian says: "Ferrari approached me when I was still working in IndyCar in the mid-1980s, and that was followed by further offers in 1993 and 2014."



"In 1993 I was torn. I went to Maranello, where Jean Todt had just started his job as team principal. I remember when he asked me if I thought it would be a good idea if he hired Michael Schumacher."



In the end, Newey said no. Of course, this begs the question: If Ferrari had set up an outpost for him in the UK, as the Italians had done for John Barnard in the late 1980s, would Newey have weakened?



"I never asked about that," the Englishman replies. I also think that would be the wrong way to go. If you're going to work for Ferrari, you're going to do it properly, which means in Italy."



What was different between the negotiations in 1993 and 2014? Adrian Newey: "I didn't want to leave Red Bull, but Renault hadn't built a good engine at the start of the new turbo-hybdrid era in 2014. Something like that can happen in the first year with new rules. Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and I went to then Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn to put pressure on the French to release more funds for development."



"His response was: 'Well, I'm not interested in Formula 1, I'm only doing this because my marketing people think it's a good idea.' I found that very depressing."



So nothing came of an engagement with Ferrari, and Adrian Newey admits that this touches him. Equally, he thinks it's a shame he never got the chance to ride off with exceptional race drivers Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.



"That would have been fabulous, as would have been the job at Ferrari. But it never happened. Sometimes the timing just doesn't fit, that's just the way life is."