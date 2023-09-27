Nico Hülkenberg: unloved record now with Norris

With second place at the Japanese Grand Prix, Nico Hülkenberg got rid of an unloved Formula 1 record: the most World Championship points without a GP victory. This new record is now held by McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen is in the record hunt in Formula 1: he has taken the most GP wins in a row (10), he is well on his way to setting a new record for wins per season. He stands at 13 full points, his own best from 2022 at 15 GP wins in the same year.

In 2022 Max set a new points per year record (with 454), even there he is on course to improve his own best with 400 points already collected at present. The Dutchman has finished on the podium in 15 of 16 races, his own best from last year: 18. With six Grands Prix to go, he should break that record too.

At the other end of the feel-good scale: records that a Formula 1 driver does not want to have.

One of these bizarre records was set by Nico Hülkenberg in Japan. He is no longer the Grand Prix driver with the most World Championship points but without a Formula 1 victory, that is now Lando Norris.

Nico still holds another record, that of the most GP appearances without a place on the podium (197).



We have compiled a few of these unusual Formula 1 records for you.



Points without a win: Lando Norris (GB), 543



Grands Prix without a win: Andrea de Cesaris (I), 208



Podiums without a win: Nick Heidfeld (D), 13



World Championship races without a point: Luca Badoer (I), 51



GP weekends without pole position: Romain Grosjen (F), 181



Grands Prix without a best lap: Johnny Herbert (GB), 161



Grands Prix without a leading lap: Martin Brundle (GB), 158



Leading laps without a win: Chris Amon (NZ), 183



GP weekends without only one qualifying lap: Claudio Langes (I), 14



Grands Prix without a podium: Nico Hülkenberg (D), 197



GP wins without a World Championship title: Stirling Moss (GB), 18



