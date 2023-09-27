Fernando Alonso powerless: How Aston Martin weakens
In the first third of the season, Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin were the big surprise: five podiums in the first six World Championship rounds. But over the course of the year, the Spaniard has only been able to put himself in such a strong position on a case-by-case basis (Alonso second in Montreal and Zandvoort), and most recently the 32-time GP winner has had to eat hard bread - only 15th in Singapore and eighth in Japan.
Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack says why Alonso can't contribute as well as he did in the spring. "We are falling behind because the other racing teams have developed more intensively and efficiently," says the 51-year-old Luxembourger. We didn't work well enough, it's as simple as that."
"McLaren has been very strong recently, but whether that has been track-specific or a trend, the coming races will have to show. We believe we came up short from the Singapore and Japan weekends. But we're continuing to develop and we're confident we can come back stronger."
Aston Martin held second place in the Constructors' Cup behind Red Bull Racing in the early summer, but the Brits have since dropped to fourth - with McLaren making big strides behind them.
McLaren driver Lando Norris in Suzuka: "We have a good car with two equally fast drivers. I have a good chance of still catching Aston Martin."
Red Bull Racing has already snatched the Constructors' Cup, with Mercedes behind on 305 points, followed by Ferrari (285), Aston Martin (221) and McLaren (172).
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5