Fernando Alonso powerless: How Aston Martin weakens

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso has only managed to score four points in the past two rounds of Singapore and Japan. Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack says what's going on.

In the first third of the season, Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin were the big surprise: five podiums in the first six World Championship rounds. But over the course of the year, the Spaniard has only been able to put himself in such a strong position on a case-by-case basis (Alonso second in Montreal and Zandvoort), and most recently the 32-time GP winner has had to eat hard bread - only 15th in Singapore and eighth in Japan.

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack says why Alonso can't contribute as well as he did in the spring. "We are falling behind because the other racing teams have developed more intensively and efficiently," says the 51-year-old Luxembourger. We didn't work well enough, it's as simple as that."

"McLaren has been very strong recently, but whether that has been track-specific or a trend, the coming races will have to show. We believe we came up short from the Singapore and Japan weekends. But we're continuing to develop and we're confident we can come back stronger."

Aston Martin held second place in the Constructors' Cup behind Red Bull Racing in the early summer, but the Brits have since dropped to fourth - with McLaren making big strides behind them.

McLaren driver Lando Norris in Suzuka: "We have a good car with two equally fast drivers. I have a good chance of still catching Aston Martin."



Red Bull Racing has already snatched the Constructors' Cup, with Mercedes behind on 305 points, followed by Ferrari (285), Aston Martin (221) and McLaren (172).





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



