Christian Horner: This is what really makes Max Verstappen tick

Max Verstappen is on the verge of winning his third world championship title in a row. He will be the first driver to secure his title in a Formula 1 sprint, on 7 October in Qatar.

The Losail Circuit will be run according to the sprint format, which means there will already be a race on Saturday. Just like in Austin and Interlagos. So the maximum number of points a driver can score in the remaining races in Qatar, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi is 180 (150 for six wins, 24 for three sprint wins, 6 for six best race laps).

After his victory in Suzuka (the 13th in 16 races of the season), Max has now collected 400 points, leaving his Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Pérez 177 points behind.

This means that if Verstappen finishes in the top six in the Qatar sprint, the Dutchman can no longer be overtaken in the world championship standings and will be Formula 1 world champion for the third time in a row.



Then there will be only five drivers who have won more World Championship titles than Max: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (7 each), Juan Manuel Fangio (5) and Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel (4 each).



Only Fangio, Schumacher, Vettel and Hamilton have won three titles or more in a row.



Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner does not believe that Verstappen has secretly set himself the goal of taking the title record from Schumacher and Hamilton. After the Suzuka GP, the Englishman stated in a media round: "Max doesn't worry about such things. Titles mean a lot to him, but he doesn't get hung up on records. He just loves to win races."



Horner knows exactly what makes Max Verstappen tick: "He has this deep hunger, he is determined to do everything, and he knows how to focus on the essentials. He doesn't let anything distract him. And he's a racer through and through, which is why he sits in the race simulator so often when he's not driving a Formula 1 race car."





The 17 multiple world champions of Formula 1

7 titles

Michael Schumacher (D), Lewis Hamilton (GB)



5 titles

Juan Manuel Fangio (RA)



4 titles

Alain Prost (F), Sebastian Vettel (D)



3 titles

Jack Brabham (AUS), Jackie Stewart (GB), Niki Lauda (A), Nelson Piquet (BR), Ayrton Senna (BR)



2 titles

Alberto Ascari (I), Jim Clark (GB), Graham Hill (GB), Emerson Fittipaldi (BR), Mika Häkkinen (FIN), Fernando Alonso (E), Max Verstappen (NL)





