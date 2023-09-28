Lewis Hamilton's problems: Mercedes sees causes
After the final practice for the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton appeared in front of the media representatives and said: "I lacked confidence in the car. It was difficult to find the right car balance and we didn't manage to get to grips with that for quite a while."
Things then went better in qualifying, with Hamilton 7th on the grid ahead of George Russell, the first time Lewis had been quicker than his young stablemate again, after three qualifying defeats in a row.
Strangely, things had looked very different before the summer break - Hamilton had been ahead six times in seven qualifying sessions, including his superb pole lap at the Hungaroring.
Why is Hamilton struggling so much these days? Andrew Shovlin in the Suzuka Circuit paddock: "The car is tricky at times. If we don't get it in the best working window at the start of practice, then it becomes quite difficult for the driver."
What Hamilton himself admitted: Against the backdrop of the car being difficult to set up, he is taking on more experimentation than George Russell, which has compromised many a practice session.
"Another problem is that today it's not a given to make the step into the second and third qualifying segments. Just a few years ago you'd get a fast lap in the middle of Q1 and Q2, then you knew you were a lap down. Today, the power density in the field is so high that this is no longer possible for us."
"At one time we even ran the first two qualifying segments on one set of tyres. But now: The field close together, the tyres maybe not warmed up optimally because of traffic, and you're in trouble."
What is striking: Mercedes often has problems on Friday, usually things go better on Saturday, but Hamilton and Russell are at their best when it counts - in the Grand Prix.
Andrew Shovlin continues: "Lewis' performance on Sunday is beyond reproach. Even from a problematic position, he scores lavishly every time."
A look at the world championship standings shows: eleven times in the top five in 16 races, every time in the points, only Max Verstappen was also in the top ten in every Grand Prix.
Shovlin: "Our race pace is okay. But in qualifying we often struggle to get the performance on point, especially with the tricky warm-up of the tyres."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5