Red Bull raw diamond Liam Lawson: "My time is coming".

Liam Lawson is doing a great job as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement at AlphaTauri. But he doesn't have a regular place for 2024. But the 21-year-old New Zealander in the service of Red Bull remains quite relaxed.

In practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, GP winner Daniel Ricciardo suffered fractures to his left metacarpal. The Australian with AlphaTauri suddenly saw Oscar Piastri's McLaren, which had previously gone off the track, in front of him and also slid into the track barrier.

So Liam Lawson made his GP debut, and the 21-year-old New Zealander is doing extremely well: tenth in Singapore and eleventh in Japan most recently.

But during the Suzuka race weekend, Red Bull confirmed: The regular drivers for 2024 at AlphaTauri are Tsunoda and Ricciardo, with no place for Lawson.

The current Super Formula runner-up in Japan says: "I'm not worried about it. I have been given a great opportunity and I want to make the most of it. Of course, my goal is to get a regular place in the premier class. But I can only do that if I can convince people of my qualities when I race with AlphaTauri."



The former Formula Ford and Toyota Racing Series champion has impressed with a cool head in his four GP weekends, his great ground speed aside. Pressure seems to matter little to him. Liam: "When you are part of Red Bull's junior programme, you always have pressure. I can deal with that. I was ready for my task."



Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "It's only a matter of time before Liam gets to drive a full season. His performance in Singapore in particular has made some people prick up their ears, but we've always known how good he is. He's already proven that he deserves a regular place in Formula 1, but there just wasn't room at AlphaTauri."



"Lawson will stay with Red Bull in 2024 as a reserve driver and will be in the race simulator as often as possible. He has exceeded expectations in his work in place of Daniel Ricciardo and can look forward to the future with confidence."



It is not yet clear whether Daniel Ricciardo will be able to take part in the upcoming Qatar GP weekend (from 6 October).



Liam Lawson: "Of course I would have liked to have a regular place for 2024. But I'm not letting myself get rattled. My time will come."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5





