Red Bull raw diamond Liam Lawson: "My time is coming".
In practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, GP winner Daniel Ricciardo suffered fractures to his left metacarpal. The Australian with AlphaTauri suddenly saw Oscar Piastri's McLaren, which had previously gone off the track, in front of him and also slid into the track barrier.
So Liam Lawson made his GP debut, and the 21-year-old New Zealander is doing extremely well: tenth in Singapore and eleventh in Japan most recently.
But during the Suzuka race weekend, Red Bull confirmed: The regular drivers for 2024 at AlphaTauri are Tsunoda and Ricciardo, with no place for Lawson.
The current Super Formula runner-up in Japan says: "I'm not worried about it. I have been given a great opportunity and I want to make the most of it. Of course, my goal is to get a regular place in the premier class. But I can only do that if I can convince people of my qualities when I race with AlphaTauri."
The former Formula Ford and Toyota Racing Series champion has impressed with a cool head in his four GP weekends, his great ground speed aside. Pressure seems to matter little to him. Liam: "When you are part of Red Bull's junior programme, you always have pressure. I can deal with that. I was ready for my task."
Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "It's only a matter of time before Liam gets to drive a full season. His performance in Singapore in particular has made some people prick up their ears, but we've always known how good he is. He's already proven that he deserves a regular place in Formula 1, but there just wasn't room at AlphaTauri."
"Lawson will stay with Red Bull in 2024 as a reserve driver and will be in the race simulator as often as possible. He has exceeded expectations in his work in place of Daniel Ricciardo and can look forward to the future with confidence."
It is not yet clear whether Daniel Ricciardo will be able to take part in the upcoming Qatar GP weekend (from 6 October).
Liam Lawson: "Of course I would have liked to have a regular place for 2024. But I'm not letting myself get rattled. My time will come."
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5