James Vowles (Williams): "There's nothing more to come"

James Vowles wants Williams to shine again. 7th place in the Constructors' Cup is a solid step forward. But the British team boss admits: "We don't have any new parts coming in."

In the past five years, Williams - the third oldest Formula 1 racing team after Ferrari and McLaren - has finished last in the World Championship four times. The US investment firm Dorilton Capital has made James Vowles team boss to bring Williams back to the top.

The work of the former chief strategist of the Mercedes-Benz GP team is starting to pay off: the British team occupies seventh intermediate place in the Constructors' Cup with 21 points, ahead of Haas (12), Alfa Romeo (10) and AlphaTauri (5). Vowles has tapped Pat Fry from Alpine as the new technical director, and Alan Permane will follow as sports director. The rebuilding of Williams is underway.

The 44-year-old James Vowles says of the current season: "What we have on the cars at the moment, we have to live with that until the end of the season. There are no more new parts coming; unlike Haas, for example, who still have a few things in stock."

"We will try to score a point or two in the last six GP weekends of the year, and we hope that will be enough for 7th place. But for quite a while now, we've been fully focused on the development of the 2024 car in the race car factory."



"We want to move up into the midfield, and we can only do that if we prepare early enough for the coming season. With the cost cap in mind, we prefer to invest in next year's car rather than the current one. We are also continuing to turn the racing team around, and everything is not possible financially."



Haas will add a substantial Evo package to the car of Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, with the new parts planned for the GP weekend in Austin/Texas (USA) in mid-October.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5