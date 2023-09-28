James Vowles (Williams): "There's nothing more to come"
In the past five years, Williams - the third oldest Formula 1 racing team after Ferrari and McLaren - has finished last in the World Championship four times. The US investment firm Dorilton Capital has made James Vowles team boss to bring Williams back to the top.
The work of the former chief strategist of the Mercedes-Benz GP team is starting to pay off: the British team occupies seventh intermediate place in the Constructors' Cup with 21 points, ahead of Haas (12), Alfa Romeo (10) and AlphaTauri (5). Vowles has tapped Pat Fry from Alpine as the new technical director, and Alan Permane will follow as sports director. The rebuilding of Williams is underway.
The 44-year-old James Vowles says of the current season: "What we have on the cars at the moment, we have to live with that until the end of the season. There are no more new parts coming; unlike Haas, for example, who still have a few things in stock."
"We will try to score a point or two in the last six GP weekends of the year, and we hope that will be enough for 7th place. But for quite a while now, we've been fully focused on the development of the 2024 car in the race car factory."
"We want to move up into the midfield, and we can only do that if we prepare early enough for the coming season. With the cost cap in mind, we prefer to invest in next year's car rather than the current one. We are also continuing to turn the racing team around, and everything is not possible financially."
Haas will add a substantial Evo package to the car of Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, with the new parts planned for the GP weekend in Austin/Texas (USA) in mid-October.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5