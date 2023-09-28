Comeback Daniel Riccardo: Test before Qatar decides

During the training for the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Daniel Ricciardo suffered fractures to his left metacarpal. In a few days it will be decided whether he can make his comeback in Qatar.

"Aaah, my hand," moaned Daniel Ricciardo at Zandvoort. He had just crashed hard into the track barrier because, turning into the elevated turn 3, he had a choice - crash into Oscar Piastri's stranded McLaren or go straight into the TecPro elements.

The eight-time GP winner opted for straight ahead, but couldn't get his hands off the wheel in time. On impact, he suffered fractures in his left metacarpus and has not sat in a race simulator, let alone a race car, since.

That will change next week: the 2014 and 2016 World Championship bronze medallist will sit in the simulator to get a better idea of how fit he is.

In Zandvoort, Monza, Singapore and Suzuka, Liam Lawson stood in for him, but in Qatar Ricciardo wants to drive again.

Speaking to the West Australian newspaper's perthnow portal, the 234-time GP competitor says: "I can feel it getting better and better, but the test in the race simulator will show where I really stand. I'm desperate to get back in the race car, so we'll know more in the coming week."

The first practice session for the Qatar Grand Prix takes place on Friday 6 October. It is quite possible that Ricciardo, his doctors and the Red Bull management will decide to extend the recovery. Then it would be back in the car two weeks later, on Friday 20 October at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin in Texas.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5





