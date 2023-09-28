Comeback Daniel Riccardo: Test before Qatar decides
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
"Aaah, my hand," moaned Daniel Ricciardo at Zandvoort. He had just crashed hard into the track barrier because, turning into the elevated turn 3, he had a choice - crash into Oscar Piastri's stranded McLaren or go straight into the TecPro elements.
The eight-time GP winner opted for straight ahead, but couldn't get his hands off the wheel in time. On impact, he suffered fractures in his left metacarpus and has not sat in a race simulator, let alone a race car, since.
That will change next week: the 2014 and 2016 World Championship bronze medallist will sit in the simulator to get a better idea of how fit he is.
In Zandvoort, Monza, Singapore and Suzuka, Liam Lawson stood in for him, but in Qatar Ricciardo wants to drive again.
Speaking to the West Australian newspaper's perthnow portal, the 234-time GP competitor says: "I can feel it getting better and better, but the test in the race simulator will show where I really stand. I'm desperate to get back in the race car, so we'll know more in the coming week."
The first practice session for the Qatar Grand Prix takes place on Friday 6 October. It is quite possible that Ricciardo, his doctors and the Red Bull management will decide to extend the recovery. Then it would be back in the car two weeks later, on Friday 20 October at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin in Texas.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5