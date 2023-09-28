New Racing Rarities puzzle: A rare chance

In the new "Racing Rarities" puzzle, we show a driver who got a rare chance in the world's most famous racing team. Who can be seen here? Where and when was this picture taken?

Mostly from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT, we present a small piece of motorsport history every week.

The correct solution from last time: Japanese Hiroshi Fushida in Zandvoort 1975, with the Maki F101C-Ford V8, he couldn't take part in the Dutch Grand Prix because the Cosworth engine burst in practice and the team didn't have a spare engine. Fushida, and this was our tip, was the first Japanese to compete as a driver at a GP weekend in the Formula One World Championship.

Maki entered Formula One in 1974 with the clunky F101 model, "the worst car I ever drove", according to New Zealander Howden Ganley, "it was as heavy as it looked".

Maki was an acronym made up of company founder Masao Ono and designer Kenji Mimura. Called the F101A, the tank reportedly lugged 150 kilos of excess weight in its first version.



At the Nürburgring, Ganley suffered serious leg fractures in an accident. The team withdrew and rebuilt the car.



In 1975, Maki made a second attempt with David Walker (Belgium and Sweden) and Hiroshi Fushida (Netherlands and Great Britain), and finally with Tony Trimmer. There was a hail of non-qualifications. The only Formula 1 start: at the non-World Championship Swiss Grand Prix, where Trimmer finished 13th, six laps behind winner Clay Regazzoni in the Ferrari.



The return consisted of a qualifying attempt at Fuji 1976, but Trimmer again didn't stand a chance, and that was it for Maki in the premier class.



Too bad for Hiroshi Fushida, the now 77-year-old was not only the first Japanese to compete in a GP weekend, but also the first Japanese to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans (together with Tetsu Ikuzawa, with a Sigma MC73) and an extremely competent racing driver.



Fushida won numerous endurance races in Japan (such as the 1000 kilometres of Fuji or Suzuka), and in the early 1970s he also raced in the US TransAm series.



After finishing his racing career, Hiroshi Fushida worked for the Japanese racing team Dome Racing, then for TOM'S, in 1992 he became European operations manager of TOM'S, focusing on British Formula 3. The British TOM'S offshoot was swallowed by Audi and renamed Racing Technology Norfolk (RTN). As operations manager of RTN, Fushida achieved what he had previously failed to do as a racing driver - Le Mans victory in 2003 with the Bentley 8.



Fushida later returned to Japan and to Dome Racing, where he served for years as president, then as a consultant.



So to the new mystery: he was given a chance in the world's most famous Formula 1 racing team, but it ended in the second attempt.



