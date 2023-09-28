Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "The devil is in the detail".
Ferrari is catching up. Since Formula 1 returned from the summer break, the oldest and most successful Grand Prix racing team has scored more points than Mercedes-Benz in every World Championship race; in the Netherlands, in Italy, in Singapore and also in Japan. The highlight is Carlos Sainz's fabulous victory in Singapore.
At Zandvoort, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur had stated: "Our goal must be to take second place in the world championship behind Red Bull Racing." That's when Ferrari made giant strides and is now only twenty points behind Mercedes in third intermediate place, with the score 305:285 in favour of Mercedes.
Fred Vasseur says how things are going: "It is true that we have stopped the development of this year's car and are already fully looking at the 2024 car in the race car factory. But development parts for this year's car have been in the pipeline for some time, and they are coming. We want to win this duel with Mercedes."
"I see this as a great preparation for the coming season, everyone here should be inspired by the idea of competition. And whatever we learn in the wind tunnel will also help us for the 2024 car because the regulations will remain stable."
In Japan, another piece of the puzzle was added, a new underbody. Vasseur plays down its importance for improved tyre management: "You can mix everything up. Development is one thing, tyre management is something else. But if a car is faster because of a new floor, then of course that helps the driver."
"At the end of the day, the devil is always in the detail. A lot of small tweaks can make up exactly those hundredths that in the end decide whether you start the race from the first or second row of the grid."
"Look at what happened in Monza: pole position with a lead of 13 thousandths of a second. In Singapore it was hardly different: lead of 72 thousandths. And in Japan, five hundredths were missing for a place on the front row of the grid. It will be just as close in the six GP weekends to come."
"A lot also depends on which circuit you are competing at. And between the drivers we go back and forth - sometimes Carlos Sainz feels more comfortable with the set-up, sometimes Charles Leclerc. We have made gains and are in a fine duel. It all helps us on our way back to the top."
