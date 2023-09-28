Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "The devil is in the detail".

Ferrari is catching up. Since Formula 1 returned from the summer break, the oldest and most successful Grand Prix racing team has scored more points than Mercedes-Benz in every World Championship race; in the Netherlands, in Italy, in Singapore and also in Japan. The highlight is Carlos Sainz's fabulous victory in Singapore.

At Zandvoort, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur had stated: "Our goal must be to take second place in the world championship behind Red Bull Racing." That's when Ferrari made giant strides and is now only twenty points behind Mercedes in third intermediate place, with the score 305:285 in favour of Mercedes.

Fred Vasseur says how things are going: "It is true that we have stopped the development of this year's car and are already fully looking at the 2024 car in the race car factory. But development parts for this year's car have been in the pipeline for some time, and they are coming. We want to win this duel with Mercedes."

"I see this as a great preparation for the coming season, everyone here should be inspired by the idea of competition. And whatever we learn in the wind tunnel will also help us for the 2024 car because the regulations will remain stable."

In Japan, another piece of the puzzle was added, a new underbody. Vasseur plays down its importance for improved tyre management: "You can mix everything up. Development is one thing, tyre management is something else. But if a car is faster because of a new floor, then of course that helps the driver."



"At the end of the day, the devil is always in the detail. A lot of small tweaks can make up exactly those hundredths that in the end decide whether you start the race from the first or second row of the grid."



"Look at what happened in Monza: pole position with a lead of 13 thousandths of a second. In Singapore it was hardly different: lead of 72 thousandths. And in Japan, five hundredths were missing for a place on the front row of the grid. It will be just as close in the six GP weekends to come."



"A lot also depends on which circuit you are competing at. And between the drivers we go back and forth - sometimes Carlos Sainz feels more comfortable with the set-up, sometimes Charles Leclerc. We have made gains and are in a fine duel. It all helps us on our way back to the top."





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



